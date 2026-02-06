A 25-year-old man, Kamal Dhyani, died after his motorcycle plunged into a 15-foot deep pit dug for a Delhi Jal Board project in West Delhi's Janakpuri area. Police are investigating all stakeholders for potential safety protocol negligence.

A 25-year-old man, identified as Kamal Dhyani, tragically lost his life after his motorcycle fell into an open pit dug for Delhi Jal Board (DJB) work in West Delhi. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West Delhi), Sharad Bhaskar, said that police are investigating all stakeholders, including DJB, into the safety protocols for the ongoing construction and the initial police response. He said that the deceased's brother reported him missing at 2:45 am; the body was found at 8 am in a 15-foot deep pit. Police tracking mobile phone led to the discovery. FIR to be registered, bike to be pulled out.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Overnight Search Ends in Tragedy

The tragedy unfolded during the early hours of the morning, beginning with a frantic search by the victim's family. Kamal's brother arrived at the Janakpuri Police Station, reporting that Kamal had not returned home. Police tracked Kamal's mobile phone signal to the vicinity of Janakpuri District Park. Head Constable Ramkesh joined the family in a search operation that lasted approximately 2.5 hours, but they were unable to locate him in the dark. The grim discovery was made after a woman alerted the police to a body lying inside a 15-foot deep pit.

Probe Launched into Safety Lapses

DCP West, Sharad Bhaskar, confirmed that the pit was part of an active Delhi Jal Board project. He stated that authorities are now focusing on accountability. The police will investigate all stakeholders involved in the DJB work to determine whether there was negligence in barricading or in warning signs. "A pit was dug for some work of the Delhi Jal Board. Last night, 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani's bike fell into this pit, and he unfortunately died. We will investigate all stakeholders of this DJB work. The deceased's brother came to Janakpuri Police Station around 2:45 am, and he informed that his brother had not reached home yet. The police tracked his mobile phone, which was indicating Janakpuri District Park. Head Constable Ramkesh searched for the deceased with the family members for about 2.5 hours but they couldn't find him. At 8 am today, a woman called the police and informed them that a body was lying in a 15-foot deep pit. This is when everything came to light...," said DCP West.

A formal First Information Report (FIR) is currently being registered. While the family initially sought help at the Janakpuri station, there are allegations that they struggled to get assistance from multiple other stations. The victim's motorcycle remains in the pit and is expected to be recovered by authorities shortly as part of the ongoing forensic investigation.

Family Alleges Police Inaction

DCP Bhaskar noted, "As of now, we know that the family visited PS Janakpuri, but if the family says they did not receive help from 6-7 police stations, we will look into it... FIR is being registered... The bike will be pulled out of the pit soon..."

Dhyani's brother claimed that the family did not recieve any help even after visiting six police stations and received the information only after calling him on his phone in the morning, which was received by an official to extend the news of his death. Dhyani's friend condemned the police department, saying that they neglected the urgency of the situation by not providing the exact location of his mobile phone during the search, resulting in his death. He further questioned how his phone could not be tracked last night.

Government and DJB Vow Action

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood termed the incident "unfortunate" and vowed strict action against the accused. It is an unfortunate incident. I stand with the deceased's family at this time of grief. I want to assure the family that I have inspected the site for two hours, and I saw that all security measures were in place. Still, I have instructed the Jal Board to form a committee and start an enquiry into the matter. The accused will not be spared... Our government understand's its responsibility. We all stand with the family, and all possible help is being provided... We cannot bring the victim back, but we can try to ensure such incidents are not repeated..." he told ANI

Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board also expressed grief over the incident and stressed that a committe has been formed to look into the matter. In a post on X, the Delhi Jal Board assured strict action against the responsible official, irrespective of their post."The Delhi Jal Board expresses deep sorrow over the tragic accident that occurred during the Pipeline Rehabilitation Project (Pipeline Rehabilitation Site) of DJB in Janakpuri and extends its condolences to the bereaved family. A committee has been constituted to investigate the incident, and strict action will be taken if negligence is found at any level. Regular inspections of safety arrangements at all workplaces are ongoing. Citizens are requested to report any unsafe workplace on the toll-free number 1916," the post read.

Kamal Dhyani (25) allegedly died after falling into a pit in the Janakpuri area of the national capital on Thursday night, while returning home on his motorcycle. The deceased has been identified, according to the police. (ANI)