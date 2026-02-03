A man who collapsed unconscious on a road in the Delhi's Ranhola area early Saturday morning was left to die as a passersby allegedly chose theft instead of helping him.

A man who collapsed unconscious on a road in the Delhi's Ranhola area early Saturday morning was left to die as a passersby allegedly chose theft instead of helping him. The incident unfolded around 4 am in Vikas Nagar, when the man suddenly collapsed on the road. Instead of rushing to his aid, CCTV footage shows two men arriving on a scooter and stealing the victim's mobile phone.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“It appeared from the footage that he may have suffered a heart attack or a seizure. However, we are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. The victim is yet to be identified,” said a senior police officer.

The footage reveals that the pillion rider first picked up the victim’s mobile phone, assuming the man was intoxicated. When he returned moments later, he began rifling through the victim’s pockets, showing no concern for his condition. Police said the suspect appeared to find nothing. However, the moment he noticed a nearby CCTV camera, panic set in. The two men immediately fled the scene on the scooter.

For hours, the unconscious man was abandoned on the road, ignored by those who passed by. It was only around 8 am, nearly four hours later, when local residents noticed the body and alerted the police. By then, the man had died. His body was recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Scroll to load tweet…

A senior officer confirmed that a theft case has been registered. “We are thoroughly examining CCTV footage and other leads to identify and apprehend the suspects involved,” the officer added.

Delhi has witnessed similar incidents where indifference proved deadlier than the accident itself. On January 11 last year, a private company employee, Vikas, lost control of his motorbike near Ghitorni and collapsed on the road. CCTV footage showed three men attempting to steal his motorcycle instead of helping him. The trio later met with an accident, while Vikas, left unattended in the cold, succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier, in 2017, 35-year-old Naresh Kumar was left bleeding for nearly 12 hours near ISBT Kashmere Gate after being hit by a vehicle. He later recalled that while one passerby offered him water, the same person stole his wallet and a bag containing over Rs 15,000 before disappearing.