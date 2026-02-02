A 14-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh allegedly traded family jewelry worth Rs 85 lakh for momos from a local stall. According to a police complaint filed by his father, three vendors lured the minor with promises of free snacks.

A bizarre and unsettling incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, where a 14-year-old boy’s craving for momos allegedly led him to hand over family jewellery worth approximately Rs 85 lakh to a vendor in exchange for the popular street snack. The case, which was reported to police by the boy’s father, has shocked residents and opened a police investigation into the unusual series of events.

According to a written complaint filed at Rampur Karkhana police station, the boy’s father, Vimlesh Mishra, who serves as a temple priest in Varanasi, explained that his son — a class 7 student had developed a strong liking for momos. Mishra alleged that three men running a local momo stall in Deoria used this habit to lure the minor, eventually convincing him to bring jewellery from home with the promise of free momos.

Over time, the boy reportedly took valuable ornaments from his family’s home and handed them over to the momo sellers. The case came to light when the boy’s aunt visited the family to collect her jewellery and discovered the safe empty. On being questioned, the boy admitted that he had given the jewellery to the momo stall operators in return for momos.

Shocked by the loss, estimated to be around Rs 85 lakh — the family lodged a formal complaint with the police, naming the three accused. Authorities have since initiated a detailed investigation into the matter, including the alleged manipulation of the minor and the actual value and number of jewellery pieces involved.

Law enforcement officials are also looking into the role of the momo vendor and the possibility of charges including abetting theft and influencing a minor, as they work to trace and question all parties involved. The community has been left stunned by the incident, which highlights concerns around child behaviour, peer influence, and exploitation in local settings.