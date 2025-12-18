The Indian Coast Guard apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing boats with 35 crew for illegal fishing in India's EEZ in the Bay of Bengal. The boats and crew were handed over to Marine Police for legal action for violating the MZI Act, 1981.

The two Bangladeshi Fishing Boats (BFBs) apprehended by Indian Coast Guard Ship Anmol during routine surveillance in the Bay of Bengal, for engaging in illegal fishing activities inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), were handed over to the Marine Police, Frazerganj, on Wednesday for further legal proceedings. The arrests of the 35 crew members aboard were made for violation of the Maritime Zones of India (MZI) (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981. The presence of active fishing gear and approximately 500 kilograms of fish catch on the boats strongly indicated ongoing fishing operations inside Indian waters. This apprehension underscores the ICG's steadfast commitment to safeguarding India's maritime interests, preventing illegal fishing, and ensuring the safety and security of Indian fishermen operating in the region.

Ongoing Crackdown on Illegal Fishing

Just last month, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship, while on IMBL (International Maritime Boundary Lines) surveillance in the northern Bay of Bengal, apprehended a Bangladeshi Fishing Boat (BFB) along with 28 crew members for illegally fishing inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). During surveillance, the ICG ship observed a suspicious fishing vessel conducting evasive manoeuvres within Indian waters. The vessel was promptly intercepted and identified as a Bangladeshi fishing boat in violation of the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981 (MZI Act). The ICG boarding team conducted a thorough search. None of the 28 Bangladeshi crew members possessed valid authorisation or permits to fish within the Maritime Zones of India. The fishing gear and onboard catch confirmed that active fishing operations were underway in the prohibited area. The vessel, along with its crew, was subsequently apprehended and escorted to Namkhana Fishing Harbour. Upon arrival, the boat and all crew members were handed over to the Marine Police in Namkhana for further legal action.

Over the last three months, the ICG has apprehended eight Bangladeshi fishing boats with 170 crew members for similar violations. It continues to maintain a robust presence in India's maritime zones, enforcing naval law and promoting responsible and lawful use of the seas. (ANI)