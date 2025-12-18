Dense fog in Northern India has disrupted operations at Delhi's IGI Airport, causing 27 flight cancellations (16 departures, 11 arrivals). The Ministry of Civil Aviation has urged passengers to contact airlines for real-time flight updates.

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been impacted due to dense fog conditions in Northern India, leading to 27 cancellations so far, including 16 departures and 11 arrivals, authorities said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Advisories Issued for Air Travellers

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) advised passengers to stay in close contact with their airlines for real-time flight updates. Travellers are also advised to regularly check official airline and airport websites or apps and plan their journeys with additional travel time to avoid inconvenience. Passenger facilitation teams have been deployed across airports to provide necessary assistance and guidance to travellers affected by the weather conditions.

"The ongoing fog conditions in Northern India are impacting airport operations. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their airlines for real-time flight updates, regularly check official airline and airport websites or apps, and plan their journeys with additional travel time to avoid inconvenience. Passenger facilitation teams are deployed across airports to provide necessary assistance," MoCA's X post read.

The ongoing fog conditions in Northern India are impacting airport operations. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their airlines for real-time flight updates, regularly check official airline and airport websites or apps, and plan their journeys with additional travel… — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) December 18, 2025

Earlier on Thursday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a weather advisory warning of dense fog conditions across Northern India, cautioning passengers about low visibility and possible flight delays at several airports.

In a weather advisory posted on X, AAI said, "Persistent fog is affecting several airports across Northern India, resulting in low visibility and possible flight delays."

The authority advised passengers to confirm their flight status with airlines before heading to the airport and to allow additional travel time. "Passengers are advised to confirm their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport. Check the airport's official website or social media handles for updates. Plan your journey in advance and allow additional travel time," AAI further said.

Pollution and Anti-Smog Measures

These advisories come as Delhi continues to experience dense fog and poor air quality, which have reduced visibility in the early morning hours and disrupted air traffic at the airport.

The National Capital Delhi continued to experience hazardous air quality on Thursday, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 361 at around 1 pm, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Earlier on Thursday, teams from Transport Enforcement conducted checks on vehicles in the National Capital as part of intensified measures to combat rising air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

This comes a day after the Supreme Court allowed the Delhi government to take action against owners of vehicles operating below the BS IV emission standard in the NCR.

Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will be denied fuel at petrol pumps, while trucks carrying construction materials into Delhi have been banned to curb pollution levels. (ANI)