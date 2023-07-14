Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Supreme Court issues notice to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia's bail pleas

    Following a request from senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented Sisodia, a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud agreed earlier this week to prioritize the special leave petitions. Singhvi emphasized the urgency of the matter, citing the poor health of Sisodia's wife, Seema Sisodia.

    The Supreme Court of India on Friday (July 14) took action by issuing a notice to the CBI and ED in response to a plea from former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Sisodia is seeking bail in the Delhi excise policy case, and the Supreme Court will assess on July 28 whether interim bail can be granted to him.

    Sisodia has filed petitions challenging the individual decisions of the Delhi High Court, which denied him bail in the cases brought forward by the CBI and ED.

    Sisodia, often regarded as the second-in-command to Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested by the CBI on February 26. The agency alleged that the Delhi government had granted licenses to numerous ineligible vendors in exchange for bribes.

    The liquor policy, which was introduced in November 2022, faced corruption allegations and was ultimately withdrawn eight months later.

    Sisodia has been in custody since then. The ED arrested him in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28. Sisodia moved the Supreme Court after his bail pleas were denied by the Delhi High Court.

    On July 3, the Delhi High Court rejected Sisodia's bail plea in the money laundering case, citing the gravity of the charges against him.

    Similarly, on May 30, the court denied him bail in the CBI case, highlighting his high-profile status and potential influence on witnesses.

    The High Court's ruling emphasized that as Sisodia held a prominent position during the alleged excise policy scam, he cannot claim innocence or deny his involvement.

    Recently, the Enforcement Directorate announced the attachment of assets worth Rs 52.24 crore, belonging to Sisodia, his wife, and other co-accused individuals, in connection with the case. Among the attached assets, Sisodia's share amounted to Rs 81 lakh, including two immovable properties and bank deposits worth Rs 11.49 lakh.

