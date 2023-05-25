Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi likely to witness cloudy skies, light rainfall during next few days

    This weekend, regions of Delhi are likely to see cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle, according to the IMD. The downpour should provide some relief from the extreme heat for Delhi residents.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2023, 9:53 AM IST

     Delhi is likely to witness cloudy skies and thundershowers, accompanied by light rainfall during the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The national capital is also predicted to experience general cloudiness, light rain, and drizzle during the weekend.

    "Delhi-NCR is likely to see a dust/thunderstorm with gusty gusts and light rain. It may rain heavily in several areas of northwest India today and tomorrow (Thursday)," IMD said.

    Over the next two to three days, thunderstorms and sporadic rain are expected across northwest India, including the nation's capital and its surrounding areas, as a result of a western disturbance that is active over the western Himalayan region, according to the IMD.

    Earlier this week, on Monday, Delhi's Najafgarh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius. However, overcast skies and gusty winds on Wednesday brought relief from the soaring temperatures.

    The national capital's temperatures are expected to continue to dip over the following two to three days due to sporadic rain, according to the meteorological service. Additionally, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre's (RMC) seven-day projection, Delhi's maximum and lowest temperatures are predicted to be around 40.2 and 26.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

    According to the IMD, eastern regions including Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Nagaland, and Sikkim are all predicted to see severe rains through Friday.

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 9:53 AM IST
