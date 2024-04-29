Entertainment

Who is Erika Hammond? Billionaire Ankur Jain's wife

Ankur Jain, CEO of Bilt Rewards married former WWE star Erika Hammond in a small Egyptian wedding ceremony on April 26, 2024. 

Erika was born in 1991 in Texas and 2013, she joined World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) NXT Diva roster.

After leaving WWE, she started her fitness profession in Los Angeles before moving to New York City.

The 32-year-old has also developed an app called Strong by Erika, which is a boxing-inspired HIIT and strength workout program. 

She is also the developer of Knockout, a boxing-inspired group exercise program available at Equinox, a fitness firm based in New York. 

Ankur first met Erika when he began working out at Rumble Boxing, a celebrity-favorite gym where she was a fitness instructor and one of the founders.

