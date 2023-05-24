Uttarakhand to get 1st Vande Bharat Express on May 25; Know its route, stops & other details

Good news for commuters on the rails! The state of Uttarakhand will soon have a new Vande Bharat Express thanks to Indian Railways. On May 25, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will debut this new train through video conference.

Uttarakhand is all set to get its first Vande Bharat Express train on Thursday, May 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi via video conferencing at 11 am. With the semi-high speed rail, the distance between the two major cities may be travelled in approximately 4.40 hours.

State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will attend the event at the Dehradun train station. On May 29, the train will go out on its first commercial trip. The 20458/20457 train will reportedly run six days a week, with Wednesday being an exception. The train's prices have not yet been decided. According to reports, it would travel the road at a speed of 100 kmph.

The 8-coach train will depart from Dehradun at 7 am and will arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi) at 11.45 am. It will depart from Anand Vihar in Delhi at 5.50 p.m. and arrive in Dehradun at 10.35 p.m.

Also Read | WATCH: Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House light up in Tiranga' colours for PM Modi's visit

The stops will include: Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut City. The Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat is composed of eight coaches – AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.

This new age train will cover the distance of 314 km in four hours and 45 minutes. Presently, the fastest train between the two cities is New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express. It takes six hours and 10 minutes in completing the same distance.

With this, the state will have its entire rail route 100 per cent electrified. Trains run by electric traction on the electrified sections will result in the increase in their speed and enhance haulage capacity, the statement said.

Also Read | Kerala: Southern Railway revises train timings including Vande Bharat Express; CHECK