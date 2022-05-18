Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns, submits resignation to President Kovind

    Anil Baijal is a former Indian Administrative Service civil servant who served as the 21st Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. He took over office on December 31, 2016, following the unexpected departure of Najeeb Jung.

    New Delhi, First Published May 18, 2022, 5:31 PM IST

    Anil Baijal, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, resigned on Wednesday. According to sources, Baijal presented his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.  However, Anil Baijal has reportedly cited personal reasons for resignation. His resignation comes only days after a devastating conflagration in Delhi's Mundaka neighbourhood killed more than 30 lives. Anil Baijal is a former Indian Administrative Service civil servant who served as the 21st Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. He took over office on December 31, 2016, following the unexpected departure of Najeeb Jung.

    Since taking over as Delhi L-G, Baijal has been at odds with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi administration over the division of responsibilities between the Centre and the UT. The most recent was over North Delhi Municipal Corporation's clearing monies. Baijal had written to CM Kejriwal, seeking that he release Rs 328 crore in North Delhi Municipal Corporation owing finances so that the civic body could pay employees on time. However, the Delhi administration stated in a statement that it has already released all cash owing to the BJP-controlled three municipal corporations in accordance with its constitutional commitments, and that not a single penny is being kept back.

    Baijal had a number of important jobs before to becoming the L-G of Delhi. He is an IAS officer from the 1969 batch and served as Union Home Secretary in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration and was a former vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

    Baijal has also served as the Chief Secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Chairman and Managing Director of Indian Airlines, the CEO of Prasar Bharati, the Development Commissioner of Goa, and the Commissioner (Sales Tax and Excise) of Delhi. He was in charge of the launch of DD Bharti.

    Last Updated May 18, 2022, 5:47 PM IST
