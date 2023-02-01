Delhi: LG VK Saxena approves convening of MCD House session to elect mayor on February 6: Official

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the convening of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House session to elect the mayor on February 6, 2023, said Raj Niwas officials on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The Delhi government proposed the date, officials added.

    "The LG has approved holding the adjourned first meeting of the MCD on February 6, as proposed by the deputy chief minister and CM, and has requested that the mayor, deputy mayor, and the six-member standing committee be elected," officials said.

    Sources added that the MCD proposed holding a House session on February 10 to elect the mayor. However, the Kejriwal government proposed three dates, February 3, 4, and 6.

    The mayor could not be elected when the House met on January 6, 2023, and January 24, 2023, following adjournments due to acrimonious exchanges between Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party councillors.

    Party officials said that the AAP's mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, moved to the Supreme Court on Thursday to request that the mayoral election be held on time. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 6:21 PM IST
