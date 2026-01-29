A Saket court acquitted Delhi LG VK Saxena in a defamation case filed over two decades ago by activist Medha Patkar. The case related to a 2000 advertisement published by the NCCL, then headed by Saxena. He was acquitted due to benefit of doubt.

Saket court acquitted incumbent Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena in a defamation case filed by social activist Medha Patkar. She had filed the case against V K Saxena more than 20 years ago. This case pertains to an advertisement published by the National Council for Civil Liberties (NCCL) in 2000, and it was headed by V K Saxena as its president at the time.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

It was submitted on behalf of LG Saxena that the publication, prima facie, is not defamatory; a bare perusal of the advertisement clearly shows that it was issued in the public interest by NCCL. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Raghav Sharma acquitted V K Saxena, giving him the benefit of doubts. The court said, "The allegations are not proved beyond a reasonable doubt." "You are acquitted," the court said to LG Saxena, who was appearing through video conferencing. Recently, the court had also acquitted Medha Patkar in a defamation case filed by VK Saxena.

The 2000 Defamation Case

This case was filed by the Complainant Medha Patkar against VK Saxena in his capacity as President of the National Council for Civil Liberties (NCCL). She alleged that the advertisement published in an English Newspaper on 10.11.2000 is false and defamatory. In the said advertisement in question, two documents of Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) were reproduced. One letter from an NBA employee, namely Chittaroopa Palit, wherein the said employee enclosed a "confidential risk analysis" regarding certain foreign nationals. One receipt, along with a letter from Lok Samiti, admittedly from Lok Samiti, a supporter of NBA, which depicts Lok Samiti receiving donations indirectly for NBA through other supporters, was reproduced in the advertisement.

Defense's Submissions

It was stated in the submission on behalf of V K Saxena that NCCL had been taking up issues of social and national importance and actively working towards the country's development; also working for the cause and importance of the Sardar Sarovar Project along with other hydro projects of national importance. Advocate Gajinder Kumar, Kiran, Chandra Shekhar, Drishti and Somya appeared for VK Saxena.

It was argued that advertisement containing documents of NBA was published by NCCL after due care and caution, by getting and reproducing the copies of the proof the Letter of Chittaroopa Palit and Receipt/ Letter of Lok Samiti, in good faith to caution the public at large and also raises questions in public good against the activities of the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) and complainant who were hindering the work being done towards the country's development.

It was also argued that the said advertisement NCCL has reproduced the documents of NBA, which are admittedly and evidently founded by the complainant; made and authored by the supporters of NBA. The same are, thus, true and also remain unrebutted on record, which proves that the contents of the advertisement are neither false nor defamatory, rather admitted and true.

It was further submitted that the publication prima facie is not defamatory; a bare perusal of the advertisement clearly shows that the same has been issued in public interest by NCCL. The advertisement nowhere states and/ or alleges that the NBA is passing 'State Secrets' involving national security to foreign forces, and any such interpretation or inference is only a misconception and is being highlighted by the complainant on her own, as nothing of such sort is meant by the impugned advertisement. (ANI)