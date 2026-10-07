Delhi LG VK Saxena celebrated Diwali with UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar, praising their resilience. President Droupadi Murmu also extended warm festival greetings, wishing all citizens health, prosperity, and the spirit of harmony.

Delhi LG Saxena Celebrates Diwali with UPSC Aspirants

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena spent his Diwali evening in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar, interacting with Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants who stayed back in the national capital away from their families to prepare for the civil services examination. Sharing moments from his visit on X, LG Saxena mentioned that he shared tea and festive sweets with the aspirants at a popular local stall while engaging in candid conversations about their preparation journeys and future goals.

Spent Diwali evening in Old Rajinder Nagar with UPSC aspirants who stayed back in Delhi for their preparations. Over tea at a popular local stall, shared festive sweets and warm conversations about their journeys, aspirations and the challenges of preparing for civil services. Being away from family during festivals is never easy. Their dedication, resilience and commitment to public service are indeed inspiring. Wished these young aspirants strength, success and a very Happy Diwali! — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) November 8, 2026

"Spent Diwali evening in Old Rajinder Nagar with UPSC aspirants who stayed back in Delhi for their preparations. Over tea at a popular local stall, shared festive sweets and warm conversations about their journeys, aspirations and the challenges of preparing for civil services," the Lieutenant Governor said in a post on X.

Acknowledging the emotional toll of staying away from home during major festivals, LG Saxena praised the resolve and dedication of the students. "Being away from family during festivals is never easy. Their dedication, resilience and commitment to public service are indeed inspiring," he said, extending his warm wishes for their success and a Happy Diwali.

President Murmu Extends Diwali Greetings

Earlier, sharing warm wishes for a happy and safe festival of lights, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended Diwali greetings and best wishes to Indians living in the country and abroad, wishing everyone health, happiness and prosperity. In a post on X, the President wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.”

In her Diwali message shared through a greeting card, President Murmu highlighted the cultural and religious significance of the festival, recalling the celebrations following Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana. She wrote, “After the victory over Ravana, the celebration that took place on Lord Shri Ram’s return to Ayodhya, during which he joyfully witnessed the beautiful rows of lamps, forms the cultural and devotional basis of the popular belief behind celebrating Diwali. This festival is also a symbol of the beginning of Ram Rajya."

She focused on the values the festival brings and conveyed her wishes for the well-being, health, happiness and prosperity of all the citizens. “This festival, which conveys the message of the victory of good values over evil tendencies, is also an occasion to believe in the end of all kinds of suffering and the beginning of a happy life. On the occasion of Diwali, people worship Lord Ganesha, the giver of auspicious beginnings and well-being, and Goddess Mahalakshmi, the deity of happiness and prosperity, and pray for everyone’s well-being," the President said.

“I wish that every citizen of the country enjoys health, happiness and prosperity; the environment remains protected; the ideals of harmony and brotherhood become stronger; and our young generation, inspired by the spirit of patriotism and guided by ideal Indian values, enthusiastically contributes to building a developed India," she added. (ANI)

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