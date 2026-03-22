Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu offered prayers at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, met with military veterans and students, and offered a 'Chadar' at the Mehrauli dargah for the 'Phool Walon Ki Sair' festival, praying for peace and harmony.

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu offered prayers and performed Seva at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on Sunday. "When I started my service, I used to live at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, so I used to come to Bangla Sahib regularly. I used to do Seva also. Wherever I lived in Delhi, I did Seva at that Gurudwara and bowed my head. Today, I am also at Bangla Sahib. I got the opportunity, so I have come to seek blessings. I am very happy to have got this opportunity on this day...," he said.

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Interaction with Veterans and Students

He also interacted with the young students at the Sanawar Military Heritage event today. In a post on X, Sandhu praised the accomplished military veterans and students, noting that the interaction and the shared stories of their service made the conversation truly inspiring. "Delighted to meet accomplished military veterans & bright young students at SANAWAR MILITARY HERITAGE event held in Manekshaw Auditorium, Delhi Cantt. Their stories of service, coupled with the enthusiasm & curiosity of the next generation, made it an inspiring interaction," said Delhi LG.

Promoting Harmony at 'Phool Walon Ki Sair'

On Friday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu offered a 'Chadar' at the Khwaja Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki dargah in Mehrauli on the occasion of 'Phool Walon Ki Sair', which is an annual celebration held by the flower sellers in the national capital. On this occasion, the Delhi LG prayed for peace in the country and the well-being of all.

He said that the 'Phool Walon Ki Sair' celebrations were a confluence of India's composite culture. "Today, on the occasion of the Flower Procession, I had the opportunity to offer a floral sheet at the dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiyar Kaki Sahib in Mehrauli. During this time, everyone prayed for the glory of Hindustan, peace in the country, and the well-being of all. This festival, celebrated at Yogmaya Temple and the dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiyar Kaki, is a magnificent confluence of India's composite culture. The centuries-old tradition of the 'Phool Walon Ki Sair,' a symbol of mutual harmony, is still being carried forward today with full passion," LG Sandhu said in a post on X. (ANI)