Delhi LG Sardar TS Sandhu expressed grave concern over low conviction rates and high case pendency in a review meeting. He directed immediate measures, including upgrading prosecution using BNSS 2023, technology, and filling vacant posts to ensure justice.

Delhi LG Sardar TS Sandhu chaired a meeting on Monday to review the functioning of the Directorate of Prosecution, GNCTD. The Principal Secretary (Law), Principal Secretary (Home), Special Commissioner of Police (Welfare & Legal), Director of Prosecution and other senior officials attended the meeting. The LG expressed grave concern over low conviction rates, slow pace of disposal of cases and mounting case pendency and directed immediate measures to address these issues. He underlined that the BNSS, 2023, unprecedentedly empowers prosecution and provides for strengthening it by means of adequate personnel as well as specific timelines for investigation, apart from enabling it through use of technology and directed the officials to accordingly upgrade the structure and functioning of the Prosecution Directorate and prosecution processes.

Over 3 Lakh Cases Pending in Delhi Courts

According to a press release, 3,02,477 trial cases were pending in the district courts of Delhi as on September 30, 2026, of which 2,54,597 were in Magistrate Courts and 47,880 in Sessions Courts. The LG asked that trial in absentia be implemented in eligible cases and that electronic records, digital case tracking and video-conferencing be promoted. He also asked that compliance with the timelines for trial under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) be ensured and delays monitored, and that avoidable adjournments be minimised and witnesses be produced on time. The LG emphasised that justice delayed cannot become justice denied. Every avoidable delay and lapse must be addressed. He directed all concerned agencies to act with urgency, coordination and accountability to strengthen prosecution and ensure more effective delivery of justice.

Strengthening Coordination and Accountability

The LG called for stronger scrutiny of charge-sheets and evidence in coordination with Investigating Officers and for closer coordination among prosecutors, Delhi Police and forensic laboratories. He also asked for training of prosecutors on the new criminal laws, electronic evidence and forensic investigation. On accountability, the LG asked that acquittals be analysed, prosecutorial lapses identified and corrective action taken. It was informed that a standing committee examines orders of acquittal in criminal cases to ascertain mistakes in investigation and prosecution and that 34 meetings since August 2014 have taken up 64,210 cases. He also asked for effective communication with victims and priority to cases involving women and children, the release said.

Heavy Caseloads and Resource Shortages

On the issue of delays in appointment of personnel of the Directorate and lack of adequate courtroom spaces, the LG said that he would take up the issue with the UPSC and the PWD and request for the same to be expedited and resolved at the earliest. Main aspects that were highlighted in the review include the following: prosecutors in the district courts carry heavy caseloads. It was informed that the 155 Public Prosecutors and Additional Public Prosecutors posted in Sessions Courts handle an average of 309 pending cases each, going up to 627 in Rohini. The release further noted that the 126 Additional Public Prosecutors and Assistant Public Prosecutors posted in Magistrate Courts handle an average of 2,021 pending cases each, going up to 3,065 in Rohini.

On resources, it was informed that 216 of the 507 sanctioned posts of Public Prosecutor, Additional Public Prosecutor and Assistant Public Prosecutor are vacant, along with 42 of 71 sanctioned posts of supporting staff. UPSC has advertised 140 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor, the Directorate has advertised 50 such posts on a contract basis, and 32 posts of Additional Public Prosecutor are to be filled on deputation. Recruitment rules are under submission for the 40 new posts of Deputy Director and Assistant Director created under the BNSS. The Directorate also pointed to shortages of courtrooms, prosecutors' chambers and record rooms. (ANI)