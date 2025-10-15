Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma announced that those who have unauthorised water connections and apply to regularise them will receive a 96 per cent benefit under the new Delhi Jal Board (DJB) schemes.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma announced a major relief initiative for residents of the national capital, stating that those who have unauthorised water connections and apply to regularise them will receive a 96 per cent benefit under the new Delhi Jal Board (DJB) schemes. Varma highlighted that under the new initiative, the five per cent compound interest previously being charged by the board will be reduced.

Speaking about the initiative, Verma said, "Despite challenges and the associated expenses, the Jal Board is launching two major schemes. As part of this, the five per cent compound interest that was being charged will now be reduced. Currently, there are more power connections than water connections. Those who have taken unauthorised water connections and now apply to regularise them, or do so in the future, will receive a benefit of 96 per cent. This will directly benefit the people of Delhi."

Praising PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Goods and Services (GST) reforms, the Delhi minister asserted that PM Modi has already given the "gift" to the nation.

"It's Diwali time. The Prime Minister has already given the gift of GST, and it is well known that the Jal Board is heavily in debt. Making it profitable is a huge challenge, but we are committed to achieving it," Varma said.

He added that the DJB is working on modernising Delhi's water infrastructure and improving river health.

"The water and sewer lines in Delhi are old and need to be replaced. Maa Yamuna also needs cleaning... Despite these challenges and the associated expenses, the Jal Board is launching two major schemes," the minister said.

Earlier on July 16, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) announced a new water policy titled 'One Zone, One Operator', under which the national capital will be divided into eight water service zones, each to be managed by a designated private operator. Under the new water policy of DJB, each operator will be responsible for water supply, sewerage network management, billing, repairs, and reducing Non-Revenue Water (NRW), an official stated.

While private operators will manage zonal-level operations, the DJB will continue to oversee water sourcing, purification, and bulk distribution, in addition to monitoring the performance of the private players. The model aims to reduce water wastage, currently estimated at 50 to 52 per cent, and ensure a round-the-clock supply, a source stated.

The "One Zone, One Operator" model is designed on the lines of power distribution companies, to centralise responsibilities and ensure accountability in services.

