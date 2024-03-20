Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi government moves Supreme Court, claims funds worth Rs 3,000 crore for Jal Board not released

    The Delhi government approached the Supreme Court alleging that Rs 3000 crore was not released for the Jal Board. The court will hear the petition on April 1.

    Delhi govt approaches SC alleging non-release of Rs 3000 cr funds for Jal Board anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

    The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday (Mar 20) alleging that Rs 3000 crore has not been released for the Delhi Jal Board. The Supreme Court has accepted the petition and it will be heard on April 1. The top court said that despite the lapse on March 31, orders for release of funds can be given on its behalf.

    Also read: Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC challenging ED summonses in excise policy case

    Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons on Monday (Mar 18) issued concerning a money laundering investigation associated with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The summons, served under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), directed the Chief Minister to appear before ED officials for questioning.

    A spokesperson from the AAP questioned the persistence of the ED in summoning Kejriwal, especially after the Rouse Avenue Court had granted him bail in connection with previous summonses issued by the agency.

    The investigation into the DJB case involves allegations that funds acquired through corruption in a contract sanctioned by the Delhi government were purportedly funneled as election funds to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

    In February, the ED conducted raids at the residences of individuals associated with Kejriwal, including his personal assistant, a Rajya Sabha MP from AAP, and a former DJB member, among others, as part of its ongoing probe.

    The ED's case stems from a CBI FIR that alleges irregularities in a DJB contract awarded to NKG Infrastructure Ltd. for Rs 38 crore, despite the company supposedly failing to meet the technical eligibility criteria.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: KSEB disconnects electricity at Travancore Cements in Kottayam due to pending dues rkn

    Kerala: KSEB disconnects electricity at Travancore Cements in Kottayam due to pending dues

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: DMK renominates sitting MPs, including Kanimozhi, TR Baalu, and more for April 19 polls

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: DMK renominates sitting MPs, including Kanimozhi, TR Baalu, and more

    Former Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan joins BJP in Tamil Nadu AJR

    Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejoins BJP ahead of LS Elections 2024 (WATCH)

    BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje apologises on Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast remark after facing backlash vkp

    BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje apologises on Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast remark after facing backlash

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-89 March 20 2024 check todays prize money, winning ticket and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-89 March 20 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Recent Stories

    Football FIFA World Cup Qualifier, India vs Afghanistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch, live stream & more osf

    FIFA World Cup Qualifier, India vs Afghanistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch, live stream & more

    Kerala: KSEB disconnects electricity at Travancore Cements in Kottayam due to pending dues rkn

    Kerala: KSEB disconnects electricity at Travancore Cements in Kottayam due to pending dues

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: DMK renominates sitting MPs, including Kanimozhi, TR Baalu, and more for April 19 polls

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: DMK renominates sitting MPs, including Kanimozhi, TR Baalu, and more

    Bengaluru woman complains to police over 'open-window romance' in neighbor's building vkp

    Bengaluru woman complains to police over 'open-window romance' in neighbor's building

    Ram Charan's wife Upasana share precious moments of daughter Klin Kaara's first beach visit in Vizag - WATCH NIR

    Ram Charan's wife Upasana share precious moments of daughter Klin Kaara's first beach visit in Vizag - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon