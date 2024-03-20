Delhi government moves Supreme Court, claims funds worth Rs 3,000 crore for Jal Board not released

The Delhi government approached the Supreme Court alleging that Rs 3000 crore was not released for the Jal Board. The court will hear the petition on April 1.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday (Mar 20) alleging that Rs 3000 crore has not been released for the Delhi Jal Board. The Supreme Court has accepted the petition and it will be heard on April 1. The top court said that despite the lapse on March 31, orders for release of funds can be given on its behalf.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons on Monday (Mar 18) issued concerning a money laundering investigation associated with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The summons, served under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), directed the Chief Minister to appear before ED officials for questioning.

A spokesperson from the AAP questioned the persistence of the ED in summoning Kejriwal, especially after the Rouse Avenue Court had granted him bail in connection with previous summonses issued by the agency.

The investigation into the DJB case involves allegations that funds acquired through corruption in a contract sanctioned by the Delhi government were purportedly funneled as election funds to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In February, the ED conducted raids at the residences of individuals associated with Kejriwal, including his personal assistant, a Rajya Sabha MP from AAP, and a former DJB member, among others, as part of its ongoing probe.

The ED's case stems from a CBI FIR that alleges irregularities in a DJB contract awarded to NKG Infrastructure Ltd. for Rs 38 crore, despite the company supposedly failing to meet the technical eligibility criteria.