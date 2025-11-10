A woman, an IT employee in Gurugram, was found dead in her Mahipalpur, Delhi home. Police suspect she was electrocuted by a water heater rod in her bathroom. The deceased was identified as Amreen Thom. An investigation is currently underway.

The body of a woman was recovered from a house in the Mahipalpur area of South-West Delhi on Saturday morning, police said. According to the Delhi Police, information regarding the incident was received around 8.30 am.

The deceased, identified as Amreen Thom, had been residing in the house for the past six months and was employed at an IT company in Haryana's Gurugram.

Police Suspect Electrocution

A preliminary investigation indicates that the woman may have died due to electrocution caused by an immersion water heater rod kept in the bathroom, police said. Further investigation into the incident is underway.