A 23-year-old man, Sahil Dhaneshra, was killed in a Dwarka road accident by a juvenile driver. The accused, who was allegedly making 'speed fun reels', was granted interim bail, prompting the victim's mother to appeal for justice on social media.

A man was killed in a road accident in Delhi's Dwarka after a car allegedly driven by a juvenile without a licence collided with his motorcycle, police said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mother's Plea for Justice

The mother of a 23-year-old man who was killed earlier on February 3 has made an emotional appeal on social media, demanding justice for her son after the juvenile driver accused in the case was granted interim bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Sharing an X post, the victim's mother wrote, "I lost my son sahil Dhaneshra, a 22+ year old young and most talented boy whom I raised for 23 years alone as a single mom, was killed brutally by a car driver, who is an unlicensed driver and his sister, while making speed fun reels in #dwarka #delhipolice".

How the Accident Unfolded

The incident took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South. According to the preliminary investigation, the car allegedly collided with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction and then hit another parked car.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

According to Delhi Police, an FIR was registered at Police Station Dwarka South under Sections 281/106(1)/125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a PCR call was received at around 11:57 am regarding a serious road crash. Upon reaching the spot, police found three vehicles in an accidental bad condition and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, later identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), was found dead at the scene.

Police said that Sahil's post-mortem has been conducted and the report has been obtained. The injured taxi driver was shifted to the IGI Hospital. His statement has been recorded, and the final medical opinion is awaited.

The accused driver, a minor, was found to be without a driving licence and was apprehended at the scene. Being a minor, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an Observation Home.

Juvenile Granted Interim Bail

On February 10, 2026, the JJB granted him interim bail on the grounds of his Class 10 board examinations.

According to police, all three vehicles have been seized and mechanically inspected. Relevant documents have been verified, and CCTV footage from the area has been collected as part of the investigation. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway, police added. (ANI)