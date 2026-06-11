Delhi Police have identified a black Kia car involved in a hit-and-run that left a traffic cop injured in southeast Delhi. The breakthrough came via CCTV footage. An FIR has been lodged, and efforts are on to nab the accused driver.

Delhi Police have identified the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a traffic police personnel injured while on duty at Sarai Julena Red Light in southeast Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

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The Hit-and-Run Incident

According to the Delhi Police, the breakthrough came after investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the area following the incident, which occurred on June 10. The injured official, Head Constable Rahul Kumar, was performing traffic management duties at around 10:30 am when a vehicle, allegedly being driven rashly, negligently and at high speed from the wrong side, struck him and fled the spot immediately after the collision.

Police said information regarding the incident was first received from Fortis Escorts Hospital through a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) intimation sent to Police Station New Friends Colony (NFC). Acting on the information, local police personnel reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the injured traffic officer, who was undergoing treatment. "The victim stated that he was on duty at the Sarai Julena Red Light when a vehicle coming from the wrong side hit him and escaped from the scene," police said.

The injured head constable was medically examined at the hospital under MLC No. 1305/26 and provided necessary treatment.

Investigation and Legal Action

Based on the complaint and preliminary findings, a criminal case was registered at Police Station New Friends Colony. An FIR has been lodged under Sections 281, 125A, 132, 221 and 121A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

During the course of the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the vicinity and successfully traced the offending vehicle. Officials identified it as a black Kia car.

Delhi Police said efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the driver responsible for the incident. "During the initial course of investigation, a thorough review of CCTV footage from the vicinity was conducted. This led to the successful identification of the offending vehicle, determined to be a black-coloured Kia. Further investigation to apprehend the accused is actively in progress," Delhi Police said.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. (ANI)