    Delhi riots case: High Court grants bail to ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in 5 cases

    The Delhi High Court on July 12 granted bail to former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, in connection with five different cases related to the north-east Delhi riots. Hussain has been in judicial custody since March 16, 2020.

    Delhi High Court grants bail to former AAP Tahir Hussain in five cases related to 2020 Delhi riots gcw
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in five cases related to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. Hussain was granted bail by a single-judge panel led by Justice Anish Dayal of the Delhi High Court. Hussain has been charged with rioting, malicious burning, and criminal conspiracy, among other offences. The high court stated that the bail was granted with some restrictions.

    Hussain will stay in custody due to the several cases against him, including the "larger conspiracy" case brought by the Delhi Police, in which he was charged under the strict Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    In October 2022, a Delhi court had framed charges against the former AAP councillor, his brother Shah Alam, and four other men in one of the Northeast Delhi riots cases, while stating that the mob had a “clear-cut objective in mind, to kill and harm Hindus.”

    Hussain's senior attorney Salman Khurshid claimed in court in February that despite the fact that his client's name appears in later witness statements, Hussain's name was not included in the original witness testimonies. He maintained that bail had already been granted to all of the co-accused in these cases. Khurshid had stated, "I'm (Hussain) the only one left."

    On May 15, 2021, a trial court here had denied bail to Hussain on two FIRs registered at Police Station Dayalpur noting that “prima facie apparent that the applicant (Mr. Hussain) abused his muscle power and political clout to foment communal violence in the area”.

    Hussain has been in judicial custody since March 16, 2020.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
