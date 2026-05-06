Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flagged off 13 Mobile Heat Relief Units to provide on-ground assistance amid the severe heatwave. She also released a Heat Action Plan and chaired a high-level meeting to review the city's summer water management strategy.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday flagged off 13 Mobile Heat Relief Units from the Delhi Secretariat to provide on-ground assistance to residents amid the ongoing severe heatwave in the national capital.

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According to officials, these mobile units will deliver essential services, including clean drinking water, ORS packets, first aid support and distribution of cotton gamchas (towels) and caps to help citizens cope with extreme temperatures. In addition, the Delhi Chief Minister also released a Heat Action Plan booklet aimed at strengthening public awareness and improving preparedness to deal with heatwave conditions across the city. Authorities have advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight, and take adequate precautions during peak heat hours. In case of emergencies, citizens can seek assistance through the 112 helpline.

CM Reviews Summer Water Management

Meanwhile, on Monday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to assess the city's water management strategy for the summer months. The meeting reviewed the progress of key water-related projects, with the Chief Minister directing officials to ensure there is no lapse in supply or response during peak demand periods. She stressed that every complaint must be addressed promptly and warned that negligence would invite strict action.

"Our focus is not limited to immediate relief. We are simultaneously working on long-term solutions to free Delhi from recurring drinking water shortages," CM Gupta said. The meeting was attended by Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma and senior officials of the Delhi Jal Board.

Highlighting preparedness for the summer season, the Chief Minister said the government has tightened monitoring mechanisms at all levels to ensure smooth and balanced water supply across the city. All major water treatment plants--Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, Okhla, Bawana and Dwarka--have been directed to operate at peak capacity.

The government is also coordinating with Haryana to monitor ammonia levels in raw water to ensure uninterrupted functioning of treatment plants. Areas facing water shortages have been identified, and targeted arrangements have been made to bridge supply gaps. (ANI)