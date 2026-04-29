A virtual hearing before the Delhi High Court's Chief Justice was disrupted thrice by an unidentified participant playing obscene content. The intruder also displayed a 'You've been hacked' message, leading to the suspension of the proceedings.

Virtual proceedings before the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday were significantly disrupted three times after obscene and inappropriate content was repeatedly played during the hearing conducted via video conferencing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident repeatedly occurred in the midst of ongoing proceedings, interrupting the normal course of the hearing.

During the session, an unidentified participant appeared to play an objectionable video on the virtual platform. The content surfaced multiple times, suggesting a repeated intrusion into the proceedings.

'You've been hacked' Message Appears

At one stage, the account responsible for playing the video also displayed a message stating, "You've been hacked," further intensifying concerns among those present.

In addition to the visual disruption, an automated audio message was heard during the episode, claiming that the system had been "hacked". The source, authenticity, and intent behind this message have not been independently verified, and it remains unclear whether the disruptions were the result of a cyber intrusion, misuse of access credentials, or a technical vulnerability.

Hearing Suspended, Security Concerns Raised

Due to the repeated interruptions, the video conferencing hearing had to be suspended thrice before attempts were made to restore order and resume proceedings.

The recurrence of the incident during the same hearing has raised serious concerns regarding the security and resilience of the video conferencing interface used for court proceedings.