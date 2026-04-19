The Delhi High Court allowed a 100% visually impaired interfaith couple to live together, upholding the woman's personal liberty. The court backed her choice to marry her partner, overriding her father's opposition, and ordered police protection for them.

Court Upholds Woman's Autonomy

In a significant order upholding personal liberty and choice, the Delhi High Court on April 18 allowed a 100 per cent visually impaired interfaith couple to live together after interacting with the woman, who expressed her clear desire to reside with the petitioner and marry him.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Division Bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja recorded that the woman, who appeared in person before the Court, "emphatically stated" that she wishes to stay with Ram Kripal and that both intend to get married soon. Taking note of her statement and her status as a major, the Court held that she is free to reside with the petitioner. The Court also acknowledged opposition from her father, who told the Bench that he disapproved of the relationship and would sever ties if she chose to go with the petitioner. However, the Court made it clear that her autonomy would prevail.

Police Protection Ordered

Considering the sensitivity of the matter and apprehensions expressed by the petitioner, the Bench directed the State to provide police assistance to safely escort the couple to a place of their choice. It further directed that the local beat constable share contact details with them to ensure immediate help in case of any emergency. With these directions, the habeas corpus petition was disposed of.

Background of the Case

The case arose from a habeas corpus petition filed by Ram Kripal under Article 226 of the Constitution through Advocate Anubhav Tyagi, along with Advocates Kuldeep Jauhari, Sahil Ahuja and Partha Sharma, alleging that his partner, also 100 per cent visually impaired, had been forcibly taken away and confined by her family due to their interfaith relationship.

Earlier, on April 15, the High Court had issued notice and directed that the woman be produced before it. The woman had been residing independently in a Delhi hostel before she was allegedly taken away by her family in March. The petitioner had also alleged threats and police inaction. The case drew attention for highlighting the vulnerabilities faced by two visually impaired individuals asserting their right to choose a partner, cutting across both societal barriers and familial opposition. (ANI)