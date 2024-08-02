Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi HC transfers investigation into deaths of 3 IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar to CBI

    In its order, the high court criticized the inadequacy and poor maintenance of Delhi's physical infrastructure, such as drains. It noted that recent tragedies have revealed a lack of compliance with its directives to civic agencies, which are being treated dismissively.

    Delhi HC transfers investigation into deaths of 3 IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar to CBI
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 4:59 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Friday (August 2) transferred the investigation into the deaths of three civil services aspirants at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajender Nagar to the CBI. The court has directed the central vigilance commissioner to appoint an officer to oversee the CBI probe, ensuring it is conducted swiftly and thoroughly.

    "Given the nature of the incident and to ensure public confidence in the investigation, this court transfers the probe to the CBI," the Delhi HC said. The court further instructed the central vigilance commissioner to appoint a member to supervise the investigation.

    'No word from Rahul Gandhi': Congress under fire after youth leader stabs girlfriend 7 times in MP (WATCH)

    The court expressed disbelief over how three UPSC aspirants could drown, emphasizing that such incidents have become alarmingly routine and indicating a lack of concern from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials. The court reproached public authorities for failing to fulfill their duties effectively.

    Additionally, the court criticized the Delhi Police for arresting the SUV driver, asserting that he was merely passing by and calling the action unjust.

    Delhi shelter home tragedy: 13 children dead in 20 days, BJP alleges negligence

