Delhi HC to Decide Sengar's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court is set to pronounce the judgment on the suspension of sentence (bail) of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao custodial death case. He has been in custody since April 13, 2018 and is serving ten years jail term in the Unnao rape victim's father's custodial death case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja will pronounce the judgment at 2.30 pm. He has reserved judgment on November 6. Earlier, Sengar was granted bail in a minor rape case on December 23, 2025. However, the order was stayed by the Supreme Court on December 29.

Arguments For and Against Bail

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, counsel for the rape victim, had argued that Kuldeep Singh Sengar doesn't deserve bail as there is a threat to the victim and to her family. She is being harassed on social media and defamed by levelling allegations against her.

On the other hand, Senior counsel Manish Vasisth alongwith advocate Kanhaiya Singhal, appeared for Kuldeep Singh Sengar. They opposed the submissions made by counsel for the victim. It was submitted that appellant Sengar has been in custody for the last nine years in this case. Only 11 months are left.

Defense Cites Sengar's Absence and Witness Discrepancies

Earlier, it was argued by the counsel for Sengar that the appellant Sengar was not present at the site on April 3, 2018. It was also submitted that the trial court relied on Section 61 of Crpc of Appellant's secretary Santosh Mishra. He talked to the appellant on the phone on the day of the incident when he was not there. However, he was not examined by the court.

It was also argued that there were contradiction in the statement of two witnesses and there is a lack of credibility and reliability. Senger, along with other accused, was convicted by the Tis Hazari Court in 2018.

Previous Convictions and Sentences

He is also serving a life sentence in Minor's rape case. These cases stem from FIRs of 2018, registered at Police Station Makhi, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, which were decided by the District and Sessions Judge (West) at Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi. Senger's counsel had argued that the appellant had been languishing in jail since April 13, 2018, except for a brief period when he was granted the benefit of an interim suspension of sentence by this Court, on account of the marriage of his daughter, and the appellant had admittedly not misused the liberty granted to him.

Case Background: Rape and Custodial Death

The background of the present case is that on June 4, 2017, the minor daughter of the victim in this case was enticed on the pretext of getting a job and was taken to the house of appellant Kuldeep Singh Senger, where the appellant had raped her.

The high court had noted that on April 3, 2018, the family of the minor rape victim had travelled to Unnao for a court hearing when her father, the victim in this case, was brutally assaulted by the accused persons in broad daylight. The very next day, the police arrested the victim Surendra on allegations of being in illegal possession of arms, and he had ultimately succumbed to multiple injuries suffered by him, in police custody on April 9, 2018. (ANI)