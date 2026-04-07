The Delhi High Court stayed the National School of Drama's (NSD) 30-year upper age limit for its diploma course. The court called the cap prima facie arbitrary and allowed two petitioners, aged 34 and 42, to apply for the programme.

The Delhi High Court has stayed the operation of the upper age limit of 30 years prescribed by the National School of Drama (NSD) for admission to its three-year diploma course in dramatic arts, while permitting the petitioners to apply for the programme irrespective of their age.

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Court Finds Age Limit 'Prima Facie Arbitrary'

The matter was heard by Justice Jasmeet Singh, who, after a preliminary hearing, observed that the fixation of an upper age limit for a talent-based field like acting appears prima facie arbitrary and violative of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19(1)(g), and 21 of the Constitution. Appearing for the petitioners, Advocate Vivek Gurnani challenged the admission notification issued by NSD, which prescribed a maximum age of 30 years as on July 1, 2026. The petitioners, aged 34 and 42, were otherwise eligible in terms of qualifications and experience but were excluded solely due to the age restriction.

The Court noted that acting and theatre are skill-based disciplines that can be developed and refined at any stage of life. It observed that such a rigid age bar lacks a rational nexus with the object of the course, which is to nurture artistic talent.

Interim Relief Granted

Taking note of these submissions, the Court granted interim relief by staying the impugned condition relating to the upper age limit. It further directed that the petitioners be allowed to apply and participate in the admission process "de hors" (irrespective of) their age. The petition also raises broader constitutional questions regarding the validity of age-based restrictions in professional and creative education, arguing that such limitations unjustifiably exclude otherwise capable candidates. (ANI)