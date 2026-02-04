The Delhi High Court has sought a status report from the Delhi Government, MCD, and DDA regarding a PIL on severe waterlogging in Sharma Colony. The court noted the colony is unapproved and built on government land, questioning the petitioners.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday called for a status report from the Delhi Government and other agencies in Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over the waterlogging in Sharma Colony under Madan Pur Dabas village. It has sought a direction for cleaning, desilting and permanently stopping the waterlogging in the area. The Division bench of the Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay sought a response from the government, MCD and DDA. The High Court sought the report on the petition filed by Mohd Asif Iqbal. He has moved a petition through Advocate Shiva Tiwari.

Court Questions Colony's Legal Status

During the hearing, Justice Upadhyay asked whether the colony is approved by the DDA. The High Court asked the petitioner to build upon the government Land. Advocate Shiva Tiwari submitted that the colony is not approved by DDA. There is a problem for a long time as there is no proper drainage of water. Then why are you living there, the High court asked.

Government Cites Land Dumping

On the other hand, the counsel for the Delhi Government submitted that the problem of waterlogging aggravated due to dumping to fill the land. Now there is no waterlogging, and there are photographs to this effect. It was also submitted by the Delhi Government that the colony has come up on the government Land.

After hearing the submissions, the High Court called for a report on the current status of waterlogging in the Sharma Colony.

Petitioner Alleges Prolonged Neglect

It is also submitted by the petitioner that the aforesaid situation has been persisting for the past eight months, and despite repeated requests and representations made by the affected residents to various concerned authorities, no effective steps have been taken to resolve the issue.

The land owned and controlled by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) situated near Mubarakpur Dabas, Madanpur, and Sharmapur, which is being vacant and undeveloped, has been used for dumping municipal waste and garbage, the plea said. (ANI)