Parents move Delhi High Court to preserve critical records regarding the tragic death of their six-year-old daughter, who suffered a medical emergency on a London-Delhi Virgin Atlantic flight and later passed away in Gurugram.

Parents Seek Preservation of Records in Tragic Flight Emergency

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The parents of a six-and-a-half-year-old girl have approached the Delhi High Court seeking the preservation, sealing and production of records concerning a medical emergency she suffered onboard a flight from London to New Delhi on September 8, 2026, and afterwards.

The petition moved before the High Court stated that Zaynab Mohammadi collapsed while she was travelling London to Delhi with her parents and brother in a flight of Virgin Atlantic Airways. It is contended that her blood pressure could not be measured and no paediatric cannula was available in flight. A treatment facility for a child below 12 years was not available at IGI Airport. She was taken to Medanta Hospital Gurugram, where she died on October 16. She was buried at Aligarh on the same day.

Court Order and Ongoing Proceedings

Justice Amit Mahajan issued notice to Respondents including Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airport Authority of India, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi Government through Commissioner of Police and SHO IGI police station, DIAL, Virgin Atlantic Airways Limited and Global Health Limited (Operator of Medanta Medicity). Some of the respondents accepted notices through their counsel. "The respondents are directed to preserve the record, as mentioned in paragraph 18 of the present petition, to the extent available as of today," Justice Mahajan ordered on November 6. The court has also granted liberty to respondents to file reply, if any. The matter has been listed for hearing on February 5, 2027. Advocate Dr. Farrukh Khan alongwith Advocates Amuldeep, Rashi, Vidhi, and Madiha appeared for the petitioner's father, Aves Mohammadi and mother.

Allegations and Medical Context

It was contended that the petitioners had given a complaint to the police in this regard; however, no FIR has been registered as yet. The petitioners apprehend that if the record as sought in the present petition is destroyed, the petitioners will not be in a position to contest the complaint or take action against the respondents for damages.

The petitioner said that the request for diversion of flight was declined, her blood pressure could not be measured for want of a battery, and no paediatric cannula was available aboard. It is further stated that on landing at Terminal 3, IGI Airport, there was no ambulance at the aircraft, and the doctor at the medical facility at Terminal 3 stated that it had no arrangement for children below 12 years. She suffered a cardiac arrest at the airport, required cardiopulmonary resuscitation for about one and a half hours and was taken to Medanta The Medicity, Gurugram, where she died on October 16, 2026. No post-mortem was conducted.

The counsel argued that the flight records, the Air Traffic Control recordings, the CCTV footage of Terminal 3 and the medical records are the only means of establishing what happened at each stage and who is responsible. They are in the exclusive custody of the Respondents, are electronic in substantial part and are overwritten in the ordinary course. Therefore, the petitioner is seeking only preservation, sealing and production of records before the High Court. It is further stated that at a second facility, the child’s pulse fell and CPR was performed. She was then taken by ambulance to Medanta The Medicity, Gurugram in the intervening night of September 8-9, 2026. She was admitted to the PICU of Medanta The Medicity at 1:44 AM. A CT scan showed diffuse cerebral oedema due to hypoxic ischaemic insult. (ANI)

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