The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Centre and FSSAI on a petition filed by a sugar manufacturers' association. The plea seeks an India-specific scientific study on the long-term health effects of non-sugar and artificial sweeteners.

The Delhi High Court has issued notice on a petition seeking a comprehensive India-specific scientific evaluation of the long-term health effects of non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) and artificial sweeteners, while calling for responses from the Centre and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The Court directed the respondents to file their replies within two weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on September 29. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the order after hearing the Indian Sugar and Bioenergy Manufacturers Association. The Court issued notice in the matter after taking note of the reliefs sought in the petition and granted time to the Union of India and FSSAI to place their stand on record.

Plea Seeks India-Specific Scientific Assessment

The petitioner has sought directions to FSSAI to undertake and complete a comprehensive, independent and India-specific scientific assessment of the long-term health implications of non-sugar and artificial sweeteners. According to the plea, the study should examine their impact on metabolic health, cardiovascular diseases, carcinogenicity, neurological health and long-term consumption patterns across different demographic groups in India.

Call for Stricter Regulation and Consumer Awareness

The petition also seeks directions for issuance of public advisories and consumer awareness measures regarding prolonged consumption of such sweeteners, particularly for children, adolescents, pregnant women, diabetic individuals and other vulnerable groups.

Further, the plea seeks stricter regulation of packaging, labelling and marketing of products containing non-sugar sweeteners. It urges that such products should not be portrayed as inherently "healthy", "safe", "diet" or beneficial substitutes for sugar without clear and equally prominent disclosure regarding the artificial sweeteners used. The petitioner has also requested the Court to direct authorities to examine and take action against misleading advertising, branding and promotional claims relating to products containing artificial sweeteners.

Mandatory Labelling and Disclosure as Interim Relief

It has sought strengthening of the regulatory framework by mandating prominent front-of-pack disclosure of the specific sweeteners used, along with appropriate warning statements to enable informed consumer choice. As an interim measure, the petition seeks implementation of mandatory front-of-pack labelling and disclosure requirements for food and beverage products containing non-sugar sweeteners until the proposed scientific evaluation is completed. It also seeks directions to ensure that claims such as "Sugar Free", "Zero Sugar", "No Added Sugar" and "Diet" are accompanied by clear disclosure of the presence of non-sugar sweeteners and applicable statutory cautionary information across labels, advertisements, e-commerce platforms and digital media.

The High Court directed the Union of India and FSSAI to file their counter affidavits within two weeks, with liberty to the petitioner to file a rejoinder thereafter. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on September 29.

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