The Haryana Cabinet, led by CM Nayab Singh Saini, approved a 100% tax waiver on EVs up to Rs 30 lakh and 20% horizontal reservation for Agniveers. Other key decisions include land rights for villagers and a new university in Rewari.

Tax Exemptions for Electric Vehicles

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced that the State Cabinet approved a 100 per cent exemption on vehicle tax for the registration of electric vehicles costing up to Rs 30 lakh. The approval came in line with the EV policy announced by CM Saini. According to the press release, previously, a one-time 20 per cent exemption on motor vehicle tax was granted for the registration of electric/battery-operated and CNG vehicles. The existing 20 per cent exemption on motor vehicle tax for CNG vehicles will continue as before.

Reservations for Agniveers and Other Posts

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, CM Saini said that the cabinet approved a proposal to provide 20 per cent horizontal reservation to 'Agniveers' who are residents of Haryana for recruitment to posts such as Indian Reserve Battalion, State Disaster Response Force, Fireman, and Wildlife Guard. The state government has already made provisions for one per cent reservation for Group-'B' posts, five per cent for Group-'C' posts, 20 per cent for Constable posts in the Police Department, and 20 per cent for posts of Forest Guard, Jail Warder, and Mining Guard.

Human Rights and Compensation Policy

The Haryana government has made a provision to provide compensation to the legal heirs or next of kin in cases of death occurring during police custody, ensuring the protection of human rights. For death under police custody, torture or assault, suicide, or on duty, compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh will be provided to the kin of the deceased in cases of death due to negligence. No compensation will be provided in cases of natural death, death due to illness, death while escaping custody, or death caused by natural disasters.

State-Level Celebrations for Guru Ravidas Ji's Birth Anniversary

Guru Ravidas Ji's 650th birth anniversary (Prakash Parv) will be celebrated at the state level, the CM announced. The 'Guru Ravidas Maharaj Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan' (Social Harmony Pledge Campaign) will run from July 29 to February 20, 2027. A delegation will participate in a special religious and spiritual event organised in Varanasi on July 29. Several leaders, including BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be present on this occasion. His birthplace, Varanasi, will be brought and distributed to every village, settlement, and household across Haryana, the Chief Minister told reporters as per a release.

Urban Housing and Rural Land Ownership

The Cabinet also approved a proposal regarding exemptions on stamp duty and registration fees, as well as the fixation of specific charges, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0. This decision will apply to eligible residential units of up to 60 square meters for beneficiaries belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) registered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0.

Cabinet approved rules for recording and settling ownership rights in Abadi Deh (inhabited village) areas. Occupants in rural Lal Dora areas will receive legal ownership rights after decades.

Education and Administrative Reforms

The Cabinet approved a proposal to introduce a bill for establishing 'Kusum International University' in Rewari. Its objective is to expand opportunities in higher education and ensure the Gross Enrolment Ratio aligns with the goals of the New National Education Policy-2020.

Cabinet approved amendments to the Haryana Revenue Patwari (Group-C) Service Rules, 2011. The amended rules will be deemed effective from January 1, 2025. Under these rules, the mandatory training period for newly appointed Patwaris has been reduced from one and a half years to one year. The training will comprise six months of institutional training at the Patwar School followed by six months of field training. Instead of a stipend, they will now receive a regular salary during the training period, as per the press release.

Additional Incentives and Commissions

In line with the Chief Minister's announcement, approval was granted for a tax rebate on the new registration of non-transport vehicles in the name of women, equivalent to one per cent of the ex-showroom price (for vehicles costing up to Rs 20 lakh) This tax rebate will be provided as an additional benefit over and above the currently applicable motor vehicle tax.

Decision taken to incentivise the purchase of electric vehicles to promote green mobility in the state.

Cabinet approved the constitution of the Haryana State Commission for Minorities The Commission will consist of a Chairperson, five non-official members, and a Secretary, with a tenure of three years. The Commission will be vested with powers similar to a civil court. The Commission will monitor government schemes, investigate grievances, conduct research, and make recommendations for social, educational, economic, and cultural development.

Support for Martyrs' Families

Approval has been granted to a proposal providing relaxation in the policy for offering government jobs on compassionate grounds to the dependents of martyrs. Under this policy, a decision has been taken to grant an exemption regarding the time limit for compassionate appointments to eligible dependents of martyrs from the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces belonging to Haryana. The time limit has been extended in three cases involving children who were minors at the time of their parents' demise.

CM Congratulates Haryana Para-athlete

Addressing the press conference, the Chief Minister also congratulated Haryana para-athlete Sharmila on winning the gold medal in the women's shot put event at the Commonwealth Games.

Nayab Singh Saini said, "First of all, I would like to congratulate and extend best wishes to Haryana's para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar, who won a gold medal in women's shot put and brought laurels to the state as well as the country. I am hopeful that in these Games, other athletes of Haryana will also perform well and make the state proud." (ANI)