The Supreme Court questioned objections to the animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath', expressing scepticism that a cartoon portrayal of the deity would diminish devotees' faith. The court is set to hear the Odisha government's plea on the matter.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed scepticism over objections to the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath, asking whether portraying Lord Jagannath in an animated format would in any way diminish the faith of devotees.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said it will hear on July 29 applications of the Odisha government seeking modification of an earlier order that allowed the film's release after the conclusion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Court questions impact on devotion

Representing the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya contended that the film depicted Lord Jagannath as a cartoon character. However, the bench did not appear persuaded by the argument and questioned whether such a portrayal could undermine the religious beliefs of devotees.

"Whether devotion for Lord Jagannath will diminish if this picture is released for children? It will not. You are expanding the scope of the petition. Exhibition of the movie is a different thing. Animation will appeal more," said Justice Nagarathna.

Appearing for the Odisha government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration had already raised its objections to the film before the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He urged the bench to defer the film's release until the certification authority decides the issue without being constrained by the top court's earlier direction permitting the film's release.

The bench responded that while passing its earlier order, it had already balanced concerns relating to law and order and respect for religious sentiments. Acharya said that the issue was not the festival but the depiction of Lord Jagannath in cartoon form.

Background of the case

On July 17, the apex court had refused the immediate release of an animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra and permitted the makers of the film to release it on or after July 28, when the Yatra concludes.

In an interim order, it had refused the release of the film, noting that the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced on July 16 and will continue till July 27.

The order of the top court had come on an appeal filed by the producer of the film, Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd, challenging the order passed by the High Court on July 15 banning the countrywide release of the film.

The High Court had banned the release of the film across the country for not strictly adhering to the religious text of Skanda Purana. The petition filed before the High Court had sought the cancellation of the film's certification and a ban on its public screening in the State while objecting to the portrayal of Lord Jagannath in the film and had sought detailed judicial scrutiny. (ANI)