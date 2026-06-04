The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to microdrama platform Story TV, restraining several online platforms and Telegram channels from illegally distributing its copyrighted original content without authorisation.

The Delhi High Court has granted ex parte ad interim relief to Greenhorn Wellness Private Limited, operator of the microdrama platform Story TV, in a copyright and trademark infringement suit against several online platforms and Telegram channels allegedly distributing its original content without authorisation. The order, passed by Justice Jyoti Singh, restrains the infringing platforms and unidentified operators from hosting, streaming, distributing, indexing, downloading, making available or otherwise exploiting Story TV's copyrighted works through websites, mobile applications, Telegram channels, online indexing platforms or any other digital medium.

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Details of Alleged Infringement

According to the plaint, Story TV discovered in the third week of May 2026 that platforms including microtv.my.id, microtv.one and reeltv.buzz were allegedly storing, reproducing, publishing, distributing and communicating its copyrighted works to the public without authorisation. The plaintiff alleged that these platforms enabled users to access, stream and download Story TV's content outside the company's authorised ecosystem.

The plaintiff further alleged that the infringement was not limited to direct hosting of content. According to the plaint, one platform functioned as an indexing and redirection service, while Telegram channels were allegedly being used to promote infringing content, share links, take user requests for specific microdrama series and direct traffic to unauthorised platforms.

Court's Prima Facie Observations

After considering the material placed on record, the Court observed that the plaintiff had made out a prima facie case for the grant of an ex parte ad interim injunction, that the balance of convenience lay in its favour and that it was likely to suffer irreparable harm in the absence of interim protection.

Directions to Defendants

As part of its directions, the Court ordered Defendants Nos. 2 and 3 to take down the URLs identified in Annexure A to the order and directed Defendant No. 4 to remove the URLs listed in Annexure B within 36 hours of receipt of the order. Domain name registrars were directed to block or suspend the associated domain names within the same timeframe, file compliance affidavits and disclose details of the persons or entities operating the allegedly infringing platforms.

Telegram FZ-LLC was also directed to block or suspend the infringing channels identified in the order and file a compliance affidavit within three weeks. In addition, it was directed to disclose details of other domain names allegedly engaged in publishing and disseminating content infringing the plaintiff's copyright works and Story TV marks.

The suit has been filed by Greenhorn Wellness Private Limited, which claims ownership and exclusive rights in numerous microdrama series made available on the Story TV platform. The company alleges that the impugned websites and channels are unlawfully exploiting its copyrighted content and goodwill.

The matter was argued by J Sai Deepak, Senior Advocate. Story TV was represented by Mohit Goel, Sidhant Goel, Abhishek Kotnala, Kartikeya Tandon and Arpit Pundir from Sim and San Attorneys at Law. (ANI)