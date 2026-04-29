The Delhi High Court has filed a police complaint after its virtual proceedings were disrupted three times by obscene content. An inquiry is underway to probe the suspected hack, which included a 'you've been hacked' message during the hearing.

Police Complaint and Investigation

The administration of the Delhi High Court has filed a formal complaint with the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit of the Delhi Police regarding a disruption in its video conferencing system. A preliminary inquiry has been initiated to examine the incident and assess whether any security breach occurred.

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Delhi Police officials stated that information about the matter has been received and that the case is at a very initial stage. The police are currently examining the issue, and further details are awaited.

According to sources, the complaint relates to suspected unauthorised interference during virtual court proceedings. The cyber unit is expected to analyse system logs, access records, and potential vulnerabilities as part of its investigation. Further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing probe.

Obscene Content Disrupts Virtual Hearing

Virtual proceedings before the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday were disrupted three times after obscene and inappropriate content was repeatedly played during a hearing conducted via video conferencing. The incident occurred during live proceedings, interrupting the normal functioning of the court. An unidentified participant allegedly played objectionable video content on the platform multiple times, indicating repeated intrusion. At one stage, the account involved displayed a message stating "you've been hacked," raising concerns among participants. An automated audio message was also heard claiming that the system had been "hacked." The source, authenticity, and intent behind this message have not been independently verified.

Due to the repeated interruptions, the hearing had to be suspended thrice before efforts were made to restore normalcy. The recurrence of the incident during a single hearing has raised concerns regarding the security and resilience of the video conferencing system used for court proceedings. (ANI)