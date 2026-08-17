The Delhi High Court extended the interim bail for Ritik Bajaj, an accused in a 500 Kg drug haul case, by four weeks. The court considered the critical illness of his wife, who recently underwent spinal surgery.

Reason for Bail Extension

The Delhi High Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to Ritik Bajaj for four weeks.

He sought an extension on the ground of medical condition of his wife. He is an accused in a 500 Kg drug haul case. He was repatriated from Dubai on December 24, 2025.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav extended the interim bail for a period of four weeks after hearing the submissions and considering the medical records. He was earlier granted interim bail by the trial court. The trial court had rejected his plea for extension on August 14. He was asked to surrender on August 17.

The accused approached the High Court through advocate Prabhav Ralli seeking extension of the interim bail granted by the Trial Court on July 17, 2026, essentially on the ground of his wife's critical illness and spinal surgery and coupled with the fact that his mother-in-law has also been diagnosed with 3rd-stage ovarian cancer. It was stated that subsequent to the passing of the order of July 17, his wife was admitted to the hospital on July 24 and underwent a surgical spinal decompression procedure and consequently was advised bed rest for 3 months. It was also stated that the condition of Bajaj's wife continues to be critical and she is under constant supervision of an orthopaedic doctor from a private hospital, who has made a home visit twice on July 30 and August 8.

Details of the Drug Haul Case

He was repatriated from Dubai, and while granting police custody, the court had considered the volume of recovered illicit drugs: 563 Kg. Cocaine and Mephedrone, and 40 Kg. Hydroponic Thai ganja, as well as the fact that there are several accused persons and electronic evidence is also about one TB.

The Delhi Police has already filed the main charge-sheet against several co-accused persons. Bajaj was absconding in the present case. (ANI)