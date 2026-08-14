Wanted fugitive Virender Singh Basoya, a key overseas drug operative, was brought back to India from UAE. The NCB took him into custody for his alleged role in coordinating Mephedrone exports and other drug trafficking activities.

India's wanted fugitive Virender Singh Basoya, who was taken into custody upon his arrival at IGI Airport in the national capital early Friday morning after his return from United Arab Emirates (UAE), was a "key overseas operative" and alleged conspirator who coordinated activities of the syndicate from abroad and facilitated the export of Mephedrone consignments from India to other countries.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)-- India's apex federal law enforcement and intelligence agency tasked with fighting drug trafficking and illegal substance abuse under the NDPS Act, 1985-- secured the return Virender Singh Basoya alias Viru alias Basoya to India almost two months after he was arrested in the UAE in June 2026 pursuant to an INTERPOL Red Notice published at the request of the agency. His return to India was secured through sustained coordination with the UAE authorities by Indian agencies.

Basoya's Role in Major Drug Cartels

A resident of Pillanji village in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, Basoya was taken into custody upon his arrival at IGI Airport. Soon after the NCB took the custody of Basoya, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) mentioned, citing investigation by NCB, that "Basoya, as a key overseas operative and alleged conspirator, coordinated activities of the syndicate from abroad and facilitated the export of Mephedrone consignments from India to other countries" and that "a major consignment of approximately 970 kg of Mephedrone, recovered in Delhi, was allegedly linked to preparations for export through courier channels associated with him."

"Baoya's role emerged as an important link connecting the domestic manufacturing and trafficking network with its overseas distribution channels," said the MHA in a statement.

Basoya also figures in a separate Delhi Police Special Cell case relating to international cocaine trafficking. In October 2024, the Special Cell of Delhi Police busted a major drug trafficking cartel, leading to multiple seizures from godowns and other premises in Delhi, Hapur and Ghaziabad, as well as from a factory in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. The coordinated operations resulted in the recovery of more than 1,300 kg of cocaine, Mephedrone and hydroponic weed. Investigation into the cartel revealed Basoya's alleged role in coordinating the procurement, transportation, storage and distribution of cocaine and other drugs.

Operation GLOBAL-HUNT and Government's Stance

The ministry said that the return of Basoya is part of NCB's sustained efforts under Operation GLOBAL-HUNT, launched to identify, locate and pursue major narcotics traffickers and fugitives operating from overseas jurisdictions. "The initiative leverages international cooperation mechanisms, including INTERPOL Red Notices, and strengthens operational coordination with Indian and foreign law-enforcement agencies."

As per the the MHA, bringing back fugitives to India to face legal consequences of their crimes is in furtherance of the Vision Document on Drug Control (2026-2029), unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as part of this roadmap, sustained efforts are underway to identify, locate and bring back other important narcotics fugitives operating from abroad through coordinated action with other national and international agencies.

Home Minister Hails 'Ruthless Approach'

In a post on X platform, Shah said "Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach. Creating a new milestone in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics, the NCB secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE. By tracing the criminal through a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law."

The Pune Case Origin

The case originated in Pune in February 2024, when Pune City Police seized 500 grams of Mephedrone. Thereafter, adopting a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, the investigation was expanded to identify and dismantle the entire drug trafficking network. Subsequent investigation and follow-up operations resulted in the recovery of approximately 867 kg of Mephedrone from Pune and 970 kg from Delhi, taking the total recovery to approximately 1,837 kg of Mephedrone. The case was subsequently transferred to the Mumbai Zonal Unit of NCB for further investigation.

Previous Successes Under Operation GLOBAL-HUNT

The return of Basoya is part of NCB's sustained efforts under Operation GLOBAL-HUNT, launched to identify, locate and pursue major narcotics traffickers and fugitives operating from overseas jurisdictions. The initiative leverages international cooperation mechanisms, including INTERPOL Red Notices, and strengthens operational coordination with Indian and foreign law-enforcement agencies.

The earlier successful return of other wanted drug traffickers, including Mohammad Salim Dola from Turkiye and Navin Chichkar from Malaysia, were also significant achievements under this initiative.

Notorious global drug kingpin Dola, 59, was deportation from Turkiye in April this year under 'Operation Global-Hunt,' marking a major breakthrough in dismantling transnational narcotics syndicates with links to fugitive syndicates. Dola, who had links with the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate, was detained by Turkish agencies in Beylikduzu and deported to India on April 28, 2026. The NCB took him into custody on his arrival at Delhi's IGI airport.

About the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

The NCB is India's apex federal law enforcement and intelligence agency tasked with fighting drug trafficking and illegal substance abuse under the NDPS Act, 1985. Established on March 17, 1986, it functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs and coordinates actions with state police and international agencies. (ANI)