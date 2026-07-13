The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) will abstain from judicial work on July 14 to protest the proposed hike in the pecuniary jurisdiction of District Courts from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore, citing adverse effects on lawyers and justice delivery.

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Monday resolved to abstain from judicial work on July 14 in opposition to the proposed enhancement of the pecuniary jurisdiction of Delhi's District Courts from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore, following the views expressed by the Full Court of the Delhi High Court on the issue.

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DHCBA Cites 'Serious Adverse Consequences'

In a resolution passed at an emergent meeting of its Executive Committee held on July 13, the DHCBA said the decision to abstain from work was taken unanimously despite the Association's "strong opposition" to the proposed enhancement of pecuniary limits.

According to the resolution, the Executive Committee arrived at the decision after considering what it described as the "serious adverse consequences" that the proposal is likely to have on the members of the Delhi High Court Bar Association.

The Bar Association expressed the view that increasing the pecuniary jurisdiction of the District Courts from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore would have far-reaching ramifications on the justice delivery system. It further stated that the move would substantially affect the practice, livelihood and professional interests of a large number of advocates practising before the Delhi High Court.

The resolution also states that the proposed enhancement would lead to a reduction of nearly 70 per cent of the cases on the Original Side of the Delhi High Court, significantly impacting the Court's original civil jurisdiction.

Call for Abstention and Solidarity

In view of these concerns, the Executive Committee resolved to call upon members of the Bar to abstain from work on July 14.

The DHCBA has appealed to all its members to extend their full cooperation and maintain solidarity in what it described as the collective interest of the Bar.

The resolution has been issued under the signature of Honorary Secretary Vikram Singh Panwar and is dated July 13. (ANI)