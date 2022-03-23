Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: Why vehicle owners will suffer today

Members of the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are anticipated to gather near the toll plaza for the march.

Nearly 1,100 police officers have been deployed on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on Wednesday to manage the traffic due to the scheduled march from the Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda Chowk on National Highway 48 (NH-48) in support of the demand for the establishment of the Ahir regiment in the Indian Army, officials stated.

The march is expected to bring together members of the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh near the toll plaza.

President of the Yadav Maha Sabha Haryana, Satish Yadav, stated that arrangements are made for over 100,000 members, who are anticipated to start reaching the site from Tuesday night.

Yadav stated that they have not yet decided the exact time of the march; it will be an all-day programme. Also, senior political leaders from different parties could join the march.

Gurugram traffic police stated that they formed 17 checkpoints on the highway on Tuesday to prevent heavy vehicles from entering the city and ensure a smooth and swift passage to essential vehicles.

The Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police, Ravinder Singh Tomar, stated that they deployed personnel at all the important stretches on the expressway. He said that the police personnel would be deployed between 7 am and 5 pm. If there's an issue, they will resolve it.

Tomar added that the 6.3 kilometre stretch of the highway would be shut for the heavy vehicles, and traffic diversions are arranged to minimise public inconvenience.

Commuters can reach the destinations via Sohna Road to Vatika Chowk as traffic from Jaipur to Delhi will be directed away from SPR just before the Kherki Daula toll plaza. Commuters travelling from Delhi to Jaipur are advised to take the routes via Golf Course Road towards Faridabad Road and Sohna Road to reach their destinations. Police stated that all the traffic would be diverted from Hero Honda Chowk to Subhash Chowk and Pataudi Road.

Heavy vehicles travelling from Jaipur to Delhi and Faridabad should take the KMP Expressway from Panchgaon, while those travelling from Delhi to Jaipur should take Sohna Road and the KMP Expressway police added.

Tomar stated that they have written to Delhi Police to ensure they know the diversion and alternate routes. He said that the vehicles carrying essential goods travelling from Delhi would be diverted to Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 and sent to their destination via Sohna-Nuh-KMP. On the expressway, will stop no ambulance or emergency vehicle.



