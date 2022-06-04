Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi govt to install 500 tricolours in national capital by August 15

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 3:42 PM IST

    The Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday stated that the Aam Aadmi Party will place 500 tricolours in Delhi by August 15 and that a 5-member committee for each flag will be formed, to guarantee that the Flag Code of the India is followed.

    The 'Tiranga Samman Samitis' would assemble people at the flag's location every Sunday at 10 am and sing the national song.

    The CM added that these volunteers would ensure that no one in Delhi sleeps hungry, that every child attends school, that no sick person is denied medical care, that no one is homeless, and guide them to night shelters and cleanliness in the neighbourhood.

    He added that the committees would inspire locals to get involved. "Once they've individually prepared 1,000 young volunteers, I'll welcome the committees to dinner at my house." "These volunteers will not be from the AAP, the BJP, or the Congress; they will be from India," the CM added. 

    The CM also spoke on targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir and termed the situation in the Valley "extremely worrisome".

    The CM also spoke on the targeted killing in the Valley, calling the situation "very worrying." He also urged the central government to safeguard the safety of those targeted and slain by terrorists in the region.

    Kejriwal's comments came after terrorists killed Kashmiri Pandits, security personnel, an artist, and local people in a series of targeted killings in the Kashmir Valley. 

    On Thursday,  following the two events in Kashmir, two people were slain, a bank employee and a brick kiln labourer, while another labourer was injured.

    "The situation in Kashmir is causing widespread concern throughout the country. A previous exodus occurred in 1990, and another is currently underway. It is concerning that they are being targeted and killed by terrorists. "I appeal to the Centre government to safeguard their safety," stated Kejriwal.

    Since the May 12 killing of Rahul Bhat, some Kashmiri Pandits who were hired under the Prime Minister's package in 2012 have staged protests and threatened to flee.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 3:43 PM IST
