Delhi govt's power subsidy to end today, LG Saxena didn't clear extension file: Minister Atishi

In a recent development, Delhi Power Minister Aitishi on Friday (April 14) said that the Aam Aadmi Party's government will end its power subsidy from today as its extension has not been cleared by LG VK Saxena.

Addressing the media, Aitishi said that power subsidy to 46 lakh families will end today as LG Saxena's approval of the Cabinet decision to extend the subsidy is pending.

The Power Minister stressed that the Delhi government has allocated a budget for power subsidy, but the money cannot be released till Saxena returns the file sent for approval.

"From today, the subsidised electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow; the subsidized bills will not be given. This subsidy is stopped because the AAP govt has taken the decision to continue the subsidy for the coming year, but that file is with Delhi LG. Till the file doesn't come back, the AAP govt cannot release the subsidised bill," she said.

Aitishi also said she had sought an appointment with the Delhi LG to discuss the subsidy issue for five minutes but received no response.