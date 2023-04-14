Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ED misleading court with false evidence in excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    On Wednesday, the ED had told a Delhi court that Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise case, had planted fabricated e-mails to show that there was a public approval for the policy.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 2:45 PM IST


    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (April 14) accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of "misleading" the court with false evidence in the excise policy case. He was talking to reporters after attending the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at the Delhi Assembly.

    "The ED is taking false statements by torturing people and pressuring them. Even in the case of Sanjay Singh, it has come to the fore that the accused gave a different statement, and the ED has written something else in the charge sheet," Kejriwal said, replying to a question about the ED's charge that his former deputy Manish Sisodia destroyed his mobile phones.

    The chief minister said that the ED has claimed that Sisodia has broken his phones but many of those phones are in agency's custody.

    "The ED is misleading the court with false evidence, torturing people, taking false statements. There is nothing in this whole matter, the whole matter is fabricated and is based on false evidence. This is not a good thing," he said.

    CM Kejriwal also said his government was following the footsteps of BR Ambedkar by giving utmost importance to education.

    "Today is the birthday of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the biggest shining star in the history of India, who got higher education after a lot of struggle and finally wrote the Constitution of India," he said.

    "Babasaheb gave the biggest message in his life that everyone should get good education. And following his path, we too are giving utmost importance to education. Whether it is the child of the poor or the child of the rich, everyone should get good education," he added.

    On Wednesday, the ED had told a Delhi court that Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise case, had planted fabricated e-mails to show that there was a public approval for the policy.

    The agency made the submissions before Special Judge MK Nagpal while opposing the bail application of the former Delhi deputy chief minister.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023, 2:45 PM IST
