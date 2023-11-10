Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    3 dead, 6 injured in dramatic multi-vehicle crash in Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link (WATCH)

    Fatal collision involving a speeding SUV at Bandra Worli Sea Link toll plaza in Mumbai results in three deaths and multiple injuries; driver arrested.

    3 dead, 6 injured in dramatic multi-vehicle crash in Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 8:39 AM IST

    Three people lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries in a tragic incident that unfolded on Thursday night when a speeding SUV collided with multiple vehicles at the toll plaza on the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, according to the local police. The calamity began when a Toyota Innova, heading towards Bandra, collided with a Mercedes just 100 meters prior to the toll booth, occurring at approximately 10:15 pm. In an ill-fated attempt to escape the scene, the Toyota Innova went on to strike several other vehicles waiting in the toll queue.

    Tragically, this chain of events resulted in the loss of two women and one man's lives, as confirmed by the police.

    A senior police officer, Krishnakant Upadhyay, provided additional details, stating, "After colliding, the car sped up and hit two to three other vehicles at the toll plaza. A total of six were damaged in the accident. Nine people have been injured, out of which three people have died. Two of the the six others injured are in a serious condition."

    The driver of the Toyota Innova, who also sustained minor injuries in the collision, has been apprehended. Law enforcement officers have taken custody of the driver and his vehicle, as investigations into the incident begin.

    The Bandra-Worli Sea Link, an eight-lane bridge that spans 5.6 kilometers and connects Bandra in West Mumbai to Worli in South Mumbai, has unfortunately witnessed a spate of car accidents in recent months.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 8:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi pollution Sudden overnight rain improves air quality more showers likely today gcw

    Delhi pollution: Sudden overnight rain improves air quality, more showers likely today

    Kerala news live 10 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kalamassery blast: Evidence collection with suspect Dominic Martin to continue today

    90 minutes trip slashed to 7! How e-air taxis, coming to India by 2026, could revolutionise urban mobility snt

    90 minutes trip slashed to 7! How e-air taxis, coming to India by 2026, could revolutionise urban mobility

    Karnataka: Farmers offering land for Ankola airport to receive alternative land says Minister Mankal Vaidya

    Karnataka: Farmers offering land for Ankola airport to receive alternative land says Minister Mankal Vaidya

    Fake news spreads on social media against Asianet News Online anr

    Fake news spreads on social media against Asianet News Online

    Recent Stories

    Delhi pollution Sudden overnight rain improves air quality more showers likely today gcw

    Delhi pollution: Sudden overnight rain improves air quality, more showers likely today

    Earth annihilation a certainty': Elon Musk's urges multiplanetary future amid alien enigma (WATCH) snt

    'Earth's annihilation a certainty': Elon Musk's urges multiplanetary future amid alien enigma (WATCH)

    Japan REVIEW: Is Karthi-Anu Emmanuel's crime drama worth watching? Read this now before booking tickets RBA

    Japan REVIEW: Is Karthi-Anu Emmanuel's crime drama worth watching? Read this now before booking tickets

    Kerala news live 10 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kalamassery blast: Evidence collection with suspect Dominic Martin to continue today

    Dhanteras 2023: Important dos and don'ts to follow during Dhanatrayodashi RKK

    Dhanteras 2023: Important dos and don'ts to follow during Dhanatrayodashi

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon