3 dead, 6 injured in dramatic multi-vehicle crash in Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link (WATCH)

Three people lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries in a tragic incident that unfolded on Thursday night when a speeding SUV collided with multiple vehicles at the toll plaza on the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, according to the local police. The calamity began when a Toyota Innova, heading towards Bandra, collided with a Mercedes just 100 meters prior to the toll booth, occurring at approximately 10:15 pm. In an ill-fated attempt to escape the scene, the Toyota Innova went on to strike several other vehicles waiting in the toll queue.

Tragically, this chain of events resulted in the loss of two women and one man's lives, as confirmed by the police.

A senior police officer, Krishnakant Upadhyay, provided additional details, stating, "After colliding, the car sped up and hit two to three other vehicles at the toll plaza. A total of six were damaged in the accident. Nine people have been injured, out of which three people have died. Two of the the six others injured are in a serious condition."

The driver of the Toyota Innova, who also sustained minor injuries in the collision, has been apprehended. Law enforcement officers have taken custody of the driver and his vehicle, as investigations into the incident begin.

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link, an eight-lane bridge that spans 5.6 kilometers and connects Bandra in West Mumbai to Worli in South Mumbai, has unfortunately witnessed a spate of car accidents in recent months.