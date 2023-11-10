Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi pollution: Sudden overnight rain improves air quality, more showers likely today

    In a much-needed respite from the increased air pollution in the national capital region, several parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas received light rainfall on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The showers helped bring down overall pollution levels in city.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 8:31 AM IST

    Several parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and other surrounding areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) received light rain on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, bringing a much-needed respite from the toxic air quality.

    Light to moderate-intensity rain showers were visible in the images from the Kartavya Path, ITO, and the Delhi-Noida border, causing a sudden shift in the weather. The unexpected downpours fell in line with the Delhi government's intention to use cloud seeding to create artificial rain on 20–21 November in an effort to reduce the city's extreme air pollution.

    Later in the day, there should be heavier rains in Delhi-NCR and the adjacent areas. "Mist, thin fog, and a partly overcast sky in the morning. Very light rain or drizzle might occur in one or two locations," according to the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) in Delhi. It is anticipated that the highest and lowest temperatures will be in the range of 30 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

    The overall air quality in Delhi at 7 am today was 407, according to data by the government's air-quality monitoring agency SAFAR.

    Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today review measures already put in place to improve air quality, consider further tightening the rules on road traffic, and discuss the role played by dust raised from construction, one of the main contributors to the city's pollution problems.  

    New Delhi is reeling after a week of severe pollution that has seen concentrations of harmful particles as high as 100 times the levels recommended by the World Health Organization.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 8:31 AM IST
