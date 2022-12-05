Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi govt bans plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel four-wheelers till December 9; check details

    The pollution level in Delhi entered the 'severe' category after November 4, when the AQI was 447. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

    Delhi govt bans plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel four-wheelers till December 9; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 9:24 PM IST

    In a recent development, the Delhi government on Monday (December 5) called for a ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the city till December 9. This comes in a bid to curb the air pollution, a restriction clamped by the Centre's air quality panel under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

    The sub-committee for implementation of GRAP held a meeting on Sunday to review the air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and the air quality index of Delhi as air pollution turned severe.

    Also read: President approves newly-designed President's Standard and Colour, Indian Navy crest

    An order,issued by the transport department read, "As per the directions as provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP and under section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, it is hereby ordered that there shall be restrictions to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (four-wheelers) in NCT of Delhi with immediate effect till December 9 or till downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier."

    Vehicles deployed in emergency services and government or election work are exempt.

    Also read: MCD Election 2022 Exit poll: AAP projected to score massive win

    "If any BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV four-wheeler found plying on the roads will be prosecuted under section 194 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 which provides with a fine of Rs 20,000," the order said.

    The pollution level in Delhi entered the 'severe' category after November 4, when the AQI was 447. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2022, 9:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    President approves newly-designed President's Standard and Colour, Indian Navy crest

    President approves newly-designed President's Standard and Colour, Indian Navy crest

    MCD Election 2022 exit poll updates BJP AAP Congress who will rule delhi civic body gcw

    MCD Election 2022 Exit poll: AAP projected to score massive win

    Himachal Election 2022 Exit Poll Updates BJP Congress AAP seats vote share

    Himachal Election 2022 Exit Polls predict BJP may break 37-year-old trend

    Gujarat Election 2022 exit poll updates BJP Congress AAP seat shares gcw

    Gujarat Election 2022 Exit Polls show BJP to win big, Congress seat share to decline

    Furore over Patanjali's advertisement targeting allopathy and claiming Type-1 Diabetes cure

    'Do not stop Insulin...' doctors warn patients after Patanjali's advertisement claims Type-1 Diabetes cure

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Here is why Portugal Fernando Santos berated Cristiano Ronaldo following South Korea loss-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's why Fernando Santos berated Cristiano Ronaldo following South Korea loss

    Malaika Arora spills beans on how her son Arhaan was 'supportive' - Read on to know vma

    Malaika Arora spills beans on how her son Arhaan was 'supportive' - Read on to know

    President approves newly-designed President's Standard and Colour, Indian Navy crest

    President approves newly-designed President's Standard and Colour, Indian Navy crest

    SEXY Pictures: 11 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunted her perfect curves in white outfits bikini swimsuit dress snt

    SEXY Pictures: 11 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunted her perfect curves in white outfits

    Apple iPhone 14 price drop alert You can buy it for Rs 51900 on Flipkart Know all details gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 price drop alert! You can buy it for Rs 51,900 on Flipkart; Know all details

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon