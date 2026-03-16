Delhi Food Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has reassured residents of stable cooking gas supplies amid global tightness and local rumours. The government has deployed 70 teams to curb hoarding and has also commenced commercial LPG sales.

Amid concerns over cooking gas availability, Delhi Food Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reassured the residents in the national capital, saying that supplies are stable. Global supply challenges from Gulf disruptions have led to some tightness worldwide, compounded locally by rumours sparking unnecessary panic-buying.

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Sirsa urged calm, noting that certain opposition voices are unnecessarily heightening fears, which only benefits those looking to exploit the situation. "Some are repeating past patterns of misinformation, as seen during demonetisation and COVID times, but we appreciate the public's trust and understanding," Sirsa said.

Government Deploys Teams to Monitor Markets

The Delhi government has mobilised 70 teams from the Police, Weights & Measures, and Food & Supplies (F&S) departments. These teams are closely monitoring markets, checking stocks, and taking strict action against any hoarding or unfair practices.

Commercial LPG Sales Commence

Sirsa further informed that sales of commercial LPG cylinders have also commenced in compliance with the directions of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. This initiative, in coordination with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), ensures up to 20% of average daily commercial consumption, approximately 1,800 cylinders, is available through a priority-based system for essential sectors like hospitals, educational institutions, restaurants, and dairies.

The policy mandates regulated distribution via 19-kg cylinders, with bookings tracked on a first-in-first-out basis to prevent hoarding and promote equity. Joint enforcement teams are monitoring compliance, allowing commercial users to access supplies reliably while domestic needs remain fully prioritised.

'No Need for Panic': Leadership Reassures Public

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is personally overseeing daily updates to keep everything on track.

"There is no need for any kind of panic; all supplies are in order," Sirsa reassured. "We're here to support every household."

The minister added that Delhi's vigilant approach ensures reliability.

"Delhi is in safe hands under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta," he added. "Together, we'll navigate this smoothly."

Sirsa encouraged reporting any concerns via helplines, promising prompt resolution. (ANI)