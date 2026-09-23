Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has highlighted Ayushman Bharat and Delhi’s proposed ₹10 lakh health cover, combining the Centre’s ₹5 lakh PM-JAY protection with an additional ₹5 lakh provision from Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has stressed the growth in Ayushman Bharat program by giving information about health security initiative in her post on social media platform. Central government flagship program, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), has been providing an annual health cover of ₹5 lakh to eligible families, whereas, Delhi is offering another ₹5 lakh cover, making it total ₹10 lakh cover for beneficiary families.

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY: ₹5 Lakh Annual Health Cover

Under AB-PMJAY scheme, eligible vulnerable families are covered up to ₹5 lakh per family per annum for secondary and tertiary hospitalization. As per information provided by union government, as on June 30, 2026, there have been 12.69 crore hospital admissions amounting to ₹1.92 lakh crore through a network of 37,413 public and private hospitals.

The scheme has been extended even for senior citizens who are above 70 years old.

Proposed ₹10 Lakh Health Cover of Delhi

In 2025, the decision was made in Delhi for Ayushman Bharat. The 2025-26 Budget Speech of the Delhi government proposes an additional ₹5 lakh insurance cover to the ₹5 lakh benefit of PM-JAY of the Central Government, possibly making the total health insurance cover available to eligible beneficiaries up to ₹10 lakh.

Expansion of Primary Healthcare through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

Ayushman Bharat scheme also includes a primary healthcare component through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Government data released in August 2026 revealed that there were more than 1.86 lakh centres that were operational across India, which have received cumulative footfalls of above 540 crore visits. Various kinds of primary healthcare facilities are offered by these centers.

Reduction of Out-Of-Pocket Medical Expenditures

Government efforts to cut down out-of-pocket expenditures have been tied with PM-JAY and other healthcare initiatives of the government. The National Health Accounts data shows that the share of out-of-pocket expenses in the total health expenditure has come down from 62.6% in 2014-15 to 43.4% in 2022-23.

Apart from hospital insurance, Ayushman Bharat has a framework that covers primary healthcare, health infrastructure and digital health programs as well. How much the supplementary insurance in Delhi will help the beneficiaries residing in Delhi will largely depend on how they are able to use it.