Delhi government launches NDMC's 'one road-one week' initiative

In order to kick off the "One Road-One Week" initiative of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena undertook a number of repair and maintenance tasks along footpaths, pavements, and central verges of Tilak Marg and Bhagwan Das Road, close to the Supreme Court of India.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor, who personally oversaw and oversaw a variety of works including the laying of interlocking blocks, pruning of trees, painting of grills and road markings, etc., ordered that the revamping of Tilak Marg and other roads in the New Delhi area be carried out comprehensively rather than piecemeal. Repair of walkways, whitewashing, painting, beautifying railings, ramps, and the centre verge should all be included. Also included should be the prompt removal of any encroachments and adequate maintenance of electricity poles.

"Launched 'One road, One week' initiative from Tilak Marg & Bhagwan Das Road under NDMC. This includes footpath repair, pruning of trees, painting of grills, maintenance of roads & new signages, etc. Directed to revamp 15 roads in NDMC areas on priority basis," the Delhi LG said in a tweet after the event.

According to the PTI report, the project will involve repairing pavements, painting, whitewashing, beautifying railings, ramps, kerbstones, and the centre verge, maintaining electricity poles, and removing any encroachment as soon as possible. Delhi LG further emphasised the need for daily road sweeping and cleaning, as well as the upkeep and security of green spaces.

He emphasised the need of keeping green spaces safe and maintained, as well as regularly sweeping and cleaning the roadways. Saxena gave the order to finish the Tilak Marg and Bhagwan Das Road renovations and post them on the NDMC website along with "before and after" images of the project so that the public may view the finished product. Additionally, he gave the go-ahead for the entire reconstruction of 15 roads in NDMC regions. Saxena emphasised the need of building high-quality roads and maintaining them properly for overall public safety.

(With inputs from PTI)