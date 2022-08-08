Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi government launches NDMC's 'one road-one week' initiative

    Personally overseeing and supervising various works like laying of interlocking blocks, pruning of trees, painting of grills and road markings etc, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor directed that revamp works of Tilak Marg and other roads in New Delhi area should be comprehensively undertaken.

    Delhi government launches NDMC s one road one week initiative details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    In order to kick off the "One Road-One Week" initiative of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena undertook a number of repair and maintenance tasks along footpaths, pavements, and central verges of Tilak Marg and Bhagwan Das Road, close to the Supreme Court of India.

    The Delhi Lieutenant Governor, who personally oversaw and oversaw a variety of works including the laying of interlocking blocks, pruning of trees, painting of grills and road markings, etc., ordered that the revamping of Tilak Marg and other roads in the New Delhi area be carried out comprehensively rather than piecemeal. Repair of walkways, whitewashing, painting, beautifying railings, ramps, and the centre verge should all be included. Also included should be the prompt removal of any encroachments and adequate maintenance of electricity poles.

    "Launched 'One road, One week' initiative from Tilak Marg & Bhagwan Das Road under NDMC. This includes footpath repair, pruning of trees, painting of grills, maintenance of roads & new signages, etc. Directed to revamp 15 roads in NDMC areas on priority basis," the Delhi LG said in a tweet after the event.

    Also Read | JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar on the brink of collapse? Fast-paced developments say so

    According to the PTI report, the project will involve repairing pavements, painting, whitewashing, beautifying railings, ramps, kerbstones, and the centre verge, maintaining electricity poles, and removing any encroachment as soon as possible. Delhi LG further emphasised the need for daily road sweeping and cleaning, as well as the upkeep and security of green spaces.

    He emphasised the need of keeping green spaces safe and maintained, as well as regularly sweeping and cleaning the roadways. Saxena gave the order to finish the Tilak Marg and Bhagwan Das Road renovations and post them on the NDMC website along with "before and after" images of the project so that the public may view the finished product. Additionally, he gave the go-ahead for the entire reconstruction of 15 roads in NDMC regions. Saxena emphasised the need of building high-quality roads and maintaining them properly for overall public safety.

    Also Read | Maha cabinet expansion likely before August 15; Fadnavis to get Home

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar on the brink of collapse Fast-paced developments

    JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar on the brink of collapse? Fast-paced developments say so

    Rajya Sabha Members to bid farewell to Chairman Naidu; PM Modi, other top leaders in attendance - adt

    Rajya Sabha Members to bid farewell to Chairman Naidu; PM Modi, other top leaders in attendance

    Bulldozers enter Noida housing society, Shrikant Tyagi's encroachments demolished

    Bulldozers enter Noida housing society, Shrikant Tyagi's encroachments demolished

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Sandeep Shankla, Dogra Regiment

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Sandeep Shankla, Dogra Regiment

    Shrikant Tyagi still on the run; his 'goons' visit Noida Housing Society

    Shrikant Tyagi still on the run; his 'goons' visit Noida housing society

    Recent Stories

    Want to update your Aadhaar Card? Know how to find the nearest enrolment centres here - adt

    Want to update your Aadhaar Card? Know how to find the nearest enrolment centres here

    Honour me like other Delhi wrestlers: CWG 2022 star Divya Kakran to Kejriwal government snt

    Honour me like other Delhi wrestlers: CWG 2022 star Divya Kakran to Kejriwal government

    Google Pixel fold likely to have ultra micro hole camera set says report gcw

    Google Pixel fold likely to have ultra-micro-hole camera set, says report

    TS ICET Answer Key 2022:Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to do it, other details - adt

    TS ICET Answer Key 2022:Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to do it, other details

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha leaked already? drb

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha leaked already?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon