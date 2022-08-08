JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar on the brink of collapse? Fast-paced developments say so

Congress and Rashtriya Janta Dal have informally extended support to Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar whose relations with the BJP have been damaged beyond repair. Speculation is that Nitish, who is miffed over the state being projected as a terror haven by the central government, has sought time to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Massive political churn is being witnessed in Bihar, with both the Congress and Rashtriya Janta Dal informally extending support to Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar whose relations with the Bharatiya Janata Party have soured beyond repair.

RJD leaders said that if Nitish Kumar wants to walk away from the alliance with the BJP, it is a political compulsion for them to back him. The Congress, too, will get into a huddle later this evening to take a final call on the party's strategy if the JDU-BJP breakup happens.

Also Read: Bulldozers enter Noida housing society, Shrikant Tyagi's encroachments demolished

On the sidelines, Nitish has reportedly sought time to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Party sources said that the JD-U is reportedly miffed over the state being projected as a terror haven by the central government.

Nitish has called a meeting of all party legislators and parliamentarians on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action. To note, signs of discord were evident when the Bihar chief minister skipped Sunday's NITI Aayog meeting, which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, when asked about Kumar's absence from the NITI Aayog meeting, JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan curtly said that the question needed to be posed to the chief minister.

Despite the absence of an official explanation, sources close to the chief minister claimed that Kumar had given a post-Covid-19 debility-related rationale. After former union minister RCP Singh's departed from JD-U, Lalan, who was seen as the front-runner for a ministerial position within the party, made it clear that the party was unwilling to have any representation in the Union Council of Ministers.

Nitish did not want his party to join the government in the Centre in 2019. However, party sources said RCP Singh reportedly 'made that move on his own'.

Nitish Kumar had in July skipped the oath ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu. He also avoided a meeting of chief ministers called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues on the national flag.

Also Read: 'Law is not bad, people's mentality is...' Rajasthan CM Gehlot slammed over rape remarks