Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Delhi government's ambitious 70 lakh (7 million) tree plantation drive on July 7, marking one of the capital's biggest green initiatives.

One of the greatest green projects in the national capital, the Delhi government's ambitious 70 lakh (7 million) tree plantation effort, will be launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 7. A drive has been launched to expand green cover in Delhi and combat air pollution, with citizens called upon to actively participate through the recently launched Green Drive Portal.

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Mega Plantation Drive to Increase Green Cover

While announcing the project, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is fulfilling its commitment of planting 70 lakh trees around the city. The planting push is a part of a larger strategy to fight pollution, increase environmental sustainability and build a healthier Delhi.

Green Drive Portal - Public Participation

The residents may join by enrolling on the Green Drive Portal where they can:

Book slots, plant, collect seedlings free from government nurseries, participate in community planting drives, request a Vriksh Rath, join us as Delhi Green Warriors (D.G.W)

Volunteers might also be asked to join future planter initiatives around the city, the authorities said.

Delhi’s anti-pollution plan

The planting drive is part of the Delhi government’s larger environmental measures such as the new EV policy and cutting down on waste dumps and boosting green cover to control pollution. The administration feels that the massive-scale planting push would be a crucial factor in making the capital cleaner and greener.