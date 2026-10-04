A BJP team met Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to demand action against Minister O J Janeesh for his alleged role in the Youth Congress' black-flag protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of constitutional violation.

A BJP delegation led by party national executive member P K Krishnadas met Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Kottayam on Saturday and sought action against State Youth Affairs and Sports Minister O J Janeesh over the Youth Congress' black-flag protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kollam last week.

BJP Seeks Minister's Removal Over Oath Violation

The BJP alleged that Janeesh, who is also the state president of the Youth Congress, had admitted to giving instructions for the protest and accused him of violating his oath of office by being involved in a conspiracy that allegedly threatened the security of the Union Home Minister.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, Krishnadas said the minister had publicly admitted to his involvement in the protest and alleged that this amounted to a violation of the Constitution. "He publicly announced that he committed a criminal offence. He said he broke his oath of office yesterday in Kollam, which is also a violation of the Constitution. He has repeatedly stated that he was the one who gave instructions to stop the Union Home Minister and show black flags," Krishnadas said.

He claimed that no further evidence was required. "A criminal offence was committed against a Union Minister there. There was a criminal conspiracy behind this crime. The minister himself has openly admitted his involvement. Because of this, he no longer has the moral, legal and constitutional right to stay in the cabinet," he said.

Krishnadas said the BJP had asked the Governor to take action against Janeesh, arguing that a minister who is aware of a crime has a responsibility to inform the police. "Knowing a crime was taking place and failing to report it is a violation of his oath. Similarly, his involvement in this criminal conspiracy so far is a constitutional violation. Therefore, we request that he be removed from his post as a minister," he said.

BJP Alleges Conspiracy, Links Protest to PFI Ban

The BJP delegation also alleged that the police case registered over the incident was filed under minor sections. "The case that has been filed is just a petty case. It was registered under sections that allow bail by paying a ₹500 fine," he said.

He alleged that the incident represented a serious security lapse and claimed that the state government had failed to properly address it. "When we talk about a minister hatching a conspiracy, it means the state government's conspiracy. This is the first time in the country's history that a state minister has conspired against the Union Home Minister," he claimed.

Krishnadas further alleged that the protest was linked to the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI). "There is only one reason: the terrorist organisation PFI was banned. It is this ban that is prompting the Congress and the Youth Congress to stage such a protest against Home Minister Amit Shah," he said, alleging that the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami were controlling the state government led by Chief Minister VD Satheesan. It is their instruction. It is a political move to appease and please them. Our Youth Congress and Congress committed such a huge criminal offence as part of this stance," he added.

On the future course of agitation, Krishnadas criticised the Satheesan government, which has completed 150 days in office.

Counter-Allegations: BJP Claims Attacks by Congress

Meanwhile, Krishnadas had earlier alleged that Congress and Youth Congress activists attacked his vehicle and threw liquor bottles at the BJP state office, Maraji Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. "Youth Congress and Congress leaders attacked my vehicle in the presence of the police. They broke the car window," he told ANI, adding that BJP workers had maintained restraint. "Congress thinks that anything can be done under the protection of power," he said.

BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan also alleged that Youth Congress workers hurled bottles at the state office. "They are desperate because this government has not done anything for the welfare of the public," he said.

State Condemns Prior Attack on Minister

The Keralam government, meanwhile, had earlier condemned an alleged attack on Janeesh in Kannur and alleged that DYFI-CPI(M) workers carried out the attack with the knowledge of CPI(M) leadership. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the government termed the alleged attack "unacceptable" and said those responsible, along with CPI(M) and DYFI leaders accused of conspiring to carry it out, would be brought before the law. The government also alleged that Janeesh's vehicle had been targeted on several occasions and said incidents in Payyannur and Taliparamba were a continuation of an earlier attack on former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (ANI)